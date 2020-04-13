Q&A with with Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Coronavirus Relief that Puts People First
WHO: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a leader with Fight for $15, Congressional Progressive Caucus Center, and MoveOn
When: Monday, April 13, 2020 @ 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM PT (7:30 PM – 8:30 PM EDT)
Where: Online via Zoom
With the coronavirus still raging, unemployment soaring, and far too many essential workers forced to risk their lives without proper protective gear or sufficient pay, it’s clear we need a coronavirus response package that puts people first — and Senator Elizabeth Warren has a plan for that.
Only a few spots remaining on this Zoom call!
Click the "Tickets" link below to register or visit https://bit.ly/WarrenQA
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 4/13/2020
|Q&A w/ Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Coronavirus Relief that Puts People First
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday April 13
|Time
|4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|MoveOn, Congressional Progressive Caucus Cntr
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom
|
For more event information: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZlWjvV...
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 13th, 2020 10:17 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network