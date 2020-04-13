



WHO: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a leader with Fight for $15, Congressional Progressive Caucus Center, and MoveOn



When: Monday, April 13, 2020 @ 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM PT (7:30 PM – 8:30 PM EDT)



Where: Online via Zoom



With the coronavirus still raging, unemployment soaring, and far too many essential workers forced to risk their lives without proper protective gear or sufficient pay, it’s clear we need a coronavirus response package that puts people first — and Senator Elizabeth Warren has a plan for that.



Only a few spots remaining on this Zoom call!



Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 13th, 2020 10:17 AM