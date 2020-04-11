From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Oakland has the most COVID-19 cases in Alameda County
Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic
Oakland has the most COVID-19 cases in Alameda County
By Lynda Carson - April 11, 2020
Oakland - As the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic keeps spreading like wild fire, in Alameda County, Oakland has the most known COVID-19 cases.
According to the Alameda County, COVID-19 Dashboard, Oakland has the most known COVID-19 cases in Alameda County. There were 162 known cases of COVID-19 in Oakland yesterday, compared to 175 known cases today.
Reportedly, Oakland had a population of 429,082 in 2018, and presently only has two COVID-19 drive-through testing sites. The first drive-through testing site was for traditional first responders, and city employees. A new testing site that opened a few days ago is for direct service providers. Oakland does not have a drive-through testing site for the general population in comparison to Hayward, which has a drive-through testing site that is open to the general public.
Hayward comes in second place in Alameda County with 153 known cases as of yesterday, compared to 156 known cases today. Officials believe that Hayward may have a high number of known cases because it has a drive-through COVID-19 testing site available to the general public. In comparison to Oakland, reportedly in 2018, Hayward had a population of 159,620. This is less than half of the population of Oakland.
Oakland Announces Second Drive-Through Testing Site:
In an April 6, 2020, press release from the City of Oakland, it stated, “Mayor Libby Schaaf announced the opening of a new COVID-19 test site at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center for direct service providers, such as healthcare workers, grocery store employees, homeless outreach workers, and many other groups who work directly with the public.
The new center will have the capacity to test 240 people each day. The site is the second drive-thru facility in Oakland. The first location opened to first responders and city employees two weeks ago and quickly expanded to offer tests to first responders in neighboring cities.”
The list for Oakland’s new drive-through testing site is further below:
Considering that many people may be working in the daytime, in addition to the requirements that exist to be able to get tested including an appointment, it may be difficult for some people in Oakland to get tested.
• Healthcare providers, including all those who work in a hospital, clinic or community health center
• Grocery stores and food banks
• Homeless service providers, including shelter and outreach workers
• Funeral home providers
• Childcare facilities
• Residential facilities and shelters for seniors, adults, and children
Until Oakland opens a drive-through COVID-19 testing site that is open to the general public, it really is in the dark as to how many persons in Oakland are positive with COVID-19, and may be spreading it around the city because they do not know that they are carriers. Officials in Oakland have not stated if they plan to open a drive-through testing site for the general public, or when that will be available if they decide to do so.
Alameda County Known COVID-19 Cases:
Yesterday there were 770 known cases of COVID-19 in Alameda County, compared to 806 known cases today. There are 21 known deaths so far.
For more information about the known COVID-19 cases in Alameda County as the numbers keep changing, in addition to how many known cases are in other cities, please click here.
Presently there are 1,777,666 total confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 cases around the world, with 108,867 deaths.
With 529,951 known cases in the United States, it has the worlds most cases, with Spain, Italy, France, Germany, China, the United Kingdom and other countries far behind in numbers.
Meanwhile, according to a news report, the Trump administration wants to open as much of the U.S. economy as possible by April 30. The impeached President Donald J. Trump, wanted to open much of the economy by Easter Sunday, which has already began in New York City.
Presently, New York City has 6,367 known deaths because of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, and may have many others they are not aware of because of the lack of testing. The city has resorted to mass graves to bury the unclaimed dead bodies.
For a global look of the coronavirus pandemic map listed with John Hopkins, click here.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
>>>>>
>>>>>
>>>>>
>>>>>
