Coalition slams Newsom administration for approving 24 new fracking permits by Dan Bacher

Saturday Apr 11th, 2020 10:56 PM

The issuing of new fracking permits took place less than two months after Consumer Watchdog and the FracTracker Alliance reported that the total number of oil and gas well permits issued in 2019 under the Newsom Administration rivals the number issued during the last year in office of former Governor Jerry Brown.