"Da Camera's on" Kate Kennedy story hour
Date Sunday April 12
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
Emailtelekosmos [at] yahoo.com
Phone415-948-4265
Topic: "Da Camera's On" Kate Kennedy Story Hour
Time: Apr 12, 2020 06:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

https://zoom.us/j/994682671?pwd=WGZMTmhEZzN4M2NZQTNKQWd4b3dkZz09

Meeting ID: 994 682 671
Password: 2rZFUw
Join fellow citizens during Corona Virus Shut-Down for an hour's transport-through-literature fellowship. Authors and Audience are cordially invited to participate in this 21st century version of "Da Camera's On" while-away of quarantine.

Today we'll hear ten minutes or less short stories and poetry written since March 17. To read your work, queue up with host David Giesen at telekosmos(at)yahoo.com. To be audience, simply tune in with the hangout link, and stay on MUTE.

Note: Show time is 6 pm Pacific Coast Time.

google hangout: meet.google.com/oft-snqa-yqx
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 11th, 2020 8:10 AM
