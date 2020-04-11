



Today we'll hear ten minutes or less short stories and poetry written since March 17. To read your work, queue up with host David Giesen at telekosmos(at)yahoo.com. To be audience, simply tune in with the hangout link, and stay on MUTE.



Note: Show time is 6 pm Pacific Coast Time.



google hangout: meet.google.com/oft-snqa-yqx

