Join fellow citizens during Corona Virus Shut-Down for an hour's transport-through-literature fellowship. Authors and Audience are cordially invited to participate in this 21st century version of "Da Camera's On" while-away of quarantine.
Today we'll hear ten minutes or less short stories and poetry written since March 17. To read your work, queue up with host David Giesen at telekosmos(at)yahoo.com. To be audience, simply tune in with the hangout link, and stay on MUTE.
Note: Show time is 6 pm Pacific Coast Time.
google hangout: meet.google.com/oft-snqa-yqx
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + ActionView events for the week of 4/12/2020
|"Da Camera's on" Kate Kennedy story hour
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday April 12
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|telekosmos [at] yahoo.com
|Phone
|415-948-4265
|Location Details
|
Topic: "Da Camera's On" Kate Kennedy Story Hour
Time: Apr 12, 2020 06:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/994682671?pwd=WGZMTmhEZzN4M2NZQTNKQWd4b3dkZz09
Meeting ID: 994 682 671
Password: 2rZFUw
|
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 11th, 2020 8:10 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network