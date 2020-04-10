Tiny But Tough-Love Tour of Shame to Demand Opening Up Motel Rooms for Shelter Now ! rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Friday Apr 10th, 2020 9:54 PM by Robert Norse

In an Easter Sunday sweep through the City by car, several of us will gather (safely in our cars or at 6' distance with protective gear) 2 PM at Laurel and Front St. We will distribute survival gear and provisions to folks outside around the City and conduct an educational tour of shame to counter the rosy fabrications of Sentinel and city/county officialdom.