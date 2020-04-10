Bernie's out, but is the liberation agenda out, too?
Universal health care sounds great . . . but how to pay for it?
The Green New Deal sounds great . . . but how to kick start it?
Decent wages for all sounds delicious . . . but how to get them?
Well, let's start from some premises, shall we? The Earth has no production cost. Land has value because of the presence of community, not because one person or another owns it. Land value belongs to community.
Building on that there's a way clear to fund an abundance of social goods . . . without nicking business enterprise and individual initiative.
For a rollicking hour, get a load of a social philosophy based on the conviction that the Earth is the birthright of all people.
|When the rent comes due, will you plead to share it?
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday April 11
|Time
|9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|Phone
|415-948-4265
|Location Details
|
Topic: Bernie vs sharecropping
Time: Apr 11, 2020 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/683045829?pwd=OVlGNERzNHUxcmpUcml6aS9DZU9YQT09
Meeting ID: 683 045 829
Password: 8cYdrv
|
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 10th, 2020 5:53 PM
