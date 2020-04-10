top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
Coronavirus Outbreak: 70 cases at St. Vincent De Paul shelter for the unhoused
by Lynda Carson (tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)
Friday Apr 10th, 2020 5:21 PM
Coronavirus Outbreak:
sm_49534865371_7219ecfbcd_k__1_.jpg
original image (2048x1600)
Coronavirus Outbreak: 70 cases at St. Vincent De Paul shelter for the unhoused

By Lynda Carson - April 10, 2020

Earlier today it was announced that there are 70 cases of coronavirus COVID19 at San Francisco’s largest shelter for the unhoused at the St. Vincent De Paul shelter. Reportedly, there are 68 cases involving the unhoused, and 2 cases involving staff members at the shelter.

San Francisco activists for the unhoused have criticized San Francisco Mayor Breed repeatedly for taking so long to place the unhoused into the many hotel rooms San Francisco is paying for to house the unhoused.

In an April 2, 2020, report by Mission Local in San Francisco, it said, “Mayor London Breed on Wednesday declared that homeless street dwellers over age 60 and suffering from underlying health conditions would be prioritized for vacant hotel rooms during the COVID-19 outbreak.
 
And everyone thought this was a good idea. But, moving beyond that, it’s difficult to find much broad agreement among members of city government regarding what to do with the thousands of rooms slated to be on hand by week’s end. 

Yesterday’s announcement was the first nod toward proactively relocating any of the thousands of people living on the street into the hotel rooms obtained by the city. The tally of aging street-dwellers with underlying conditions who are also capable of self-care — the population Breed prioritized on Wednesday — was pegged for Mission Local at around 300. 

That’s a start — but San Francisco homeless advocates and politicians have been calling for the proactive placing of thousands of vulnerable, asymptomatic unhoused people into vacant hotel rooms before San Francisco experiences a massive public health calamity among this population.

That call has gone largely unanswered. And the city, in fact, on March 23 ceased allowing new entries into homeless shelters — relegating many to remain on the streets.”
 
“Everybody keeps saying the right things: That we care about COVID-19 patients and unsheltered people,” says Supervisor Aaron Peskin. “But why it’s taking so damn long is a mystery.”

According to a petition to house the unhoused in San Francisco to protect the unhoused from the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, it states, “San Francisco currently has 30,000 vacant units and 42,000 empty hotel rooms while 18,000 homeless people who are disproportionately elderly, chronically ill, and with severe medical conditions are without homes. Currently, the City is only placing those who test positive or who are symptomatic into hotel rooms. We are calling on the City to house every single homeless person in a vacant housing unit immediately, prioritizing those who fall into the high risk category.”

Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
§Protesting to get the unhoused into San Francisco hotel rooms
by Lynda Carson
Friday Apr 10th, 2020 6:26 PM
San Francisco Mayor Resists Efforts To Place The Unhoused Into Empty Hotel Rooms Already Payed For By The City

Recent protests to get the unhoused into San Francisco hotel rooms have met with resistance from the administration of San Francisco's Mayor Breed.

See a few links below...

-Lynda Carson

>>>>>>
Coalition on Homelessness

Protesters trying to get the unhoused in hotel rooms…

Click below…

https://twitter.com/TheCoalitionSF/status/1246130985931956224

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Coronavirus Map - John Hopkins

Totally confirmed cases globally: 1,694,954

Totally confirmed cases in the U.S: 499,252

Click below…

https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 112.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code