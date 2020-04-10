San Francisco Mayor Resists Efforts To Place The Unhoused Into Empty Hotel Rooms Already Payed For By The CityRecent protests to get the unhoused into San Francisco hotel rooms have met with resistance from the administration of San Francisco's Mayor Breed.See a few links below...-Lynda Carson>>>>>>Coalition on HomelessnessProtesters trying to get the unhoused in hotel rooms…Click below…>>>>>>>>>>>>Coronavirus Map - John HopkinsTotally confirmed cases globally: 1,694,954Totally confirmed cases in the U.S: 499,252Click below…>>>>>>>>>>>>