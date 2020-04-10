



Virtual Program on Saturday April 11, 2020 5:00 PM PST



Film Screening & Zoom Room Conversation



Join Zoom Meeting at



Meeting ID: 927 868 536



PROGRAM SCHEDULE

Introduction & Part I: Beyond Recognition (2014) a film by Michelle Grace Steinberg



5:00 – 5:35 PM



About the Film: After decades struggling to protect her ancestors' burial places, now engulfed by San Francisco's sprawl, a Native woman from a federally unrecognized tribe and her allies occupy a development site to prevent desecration of sacred ground. When this fails to stop the development, they vow to follow a new path: to establish the first women-led urban Indigenous land trust. Beyond Recognition tells the inspiring story of women creating opportunities to preserve Native culture and homeland in a society bent on erasing them.



Through cinema verite, interviews, and stunning footage of the land, the film introduces Corrina Gould, Johnella LaRose, and Indian People Organizing for Change as they embark on an incredible journey to transform the way we see cities. The film invites viewers to examine their own relationship to place, revealing histories that have been buried by shifting landscapes.



Film: 24 minutes.



PART II: Zoom Room Conversation with Corrina Gould & Michelle Grace Steinberg



5:45 – 6:15 PM



Corrina Gould (Sogorea Te Land Trust) and Filmmaker Michelle Grace Steinberg (Underexposed Films) speak about making Beyond Recognition and the legacy of the film today. Corrina will comment on her continued work and the state of indigenous activism in the East Bay.



BONUS: Watch the trailer for Steinberg’s new film A Place To Breathe Film (2020).



Do you have a question for Corrina or Michelle? Submit your questions to



