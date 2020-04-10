Listen to a former black panther and organizer of the 1963-65 rent strikes speak about this experience. We’ll hear a historical account of a real rent strike wave that happened and set the stage for further tenant struggles in New York City. Since we are now the midst of a new wave of tenant struggles, we’ll also hear about lessons learned from that time which could inform how we organize and demand a better life today.
Monday, April 13, 2020
6:00pm – 7:30pm (PST)
Conducted over Zoom. RSVP:
https://baytanc.com/harlem-1965/
