COVID-19 SF DPH Healthcare Workers Under Attack, Health & Safety, Racism & Retaliation
The COVID pandemic is being used to violate union contracts and retaliate against whistleblowers. This pandemic is also hitting Black workers and their families even more heavily. There is also no enforcement by Governor Newsom's Cal-OSHA which has fewer than 200 inspectors for 18 million workers.
The COVID-19 pandemic has directly affected millions of front line healthcare workers.
Brenda Barros, SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital chapter chair and Cheryl Thornton, SEIU 1021 Community Healthcare Center Vice Chair talk about the flagrant violation of their contract, the dangerous health and safety conditions, racism and retaliation for whistleblowers.
They also discuss the complete failure of Cal-OSHA to enforce health and safety protection at the public healthcare centers. Governor Gavin Newsom has fewer than 200 Cal-OSHA inspectors and only one doctor and nurse in the medical unit.
This interview was done on 4/9/20.
