COVID-19 SF DPH Healthcare Workers Under Attack, Health & Safety, Racism & Retaliation by Labor Video Project

Thursday Apr 9th, 2020 10:26 PM

The COVID pandemic is being used to violate union contracts and retaliate against whistleblowers. This pandemic is also hitting Black workers and their families even more heavily. There is also no enforcement by Governor Newsom's Cal-OSHA which has fewer than 200 inspectors for 18 million workers.