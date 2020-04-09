top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
COVID-19 SF DPH Healthcare Workers Under Attack, Health & Safety, Racism & Retaliation
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 9th, 2020 10:26 PM
The COVID pandemic is being used to violate union contracts and retaliate against whistleblowers. This pandemic is also hitting Black workers and their families even more heavily. There is also no enforcement by Governor Newsom's Cal-OSHA which has fewer than 200 inspectors for 18 million workers.
sm_sf_general_hospital_worker.jpg
original image (720x960)
The COVID-19 pandemic has directly affected millions of front line healthcare workers.

Brenda Barros, SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital chapter chair and Cheryl Thornton, SEIU 1021 Community Healthcare Center Vice Chair talk about the flagrant violation of their contract, the dangerous health and safety conditions, racism and retaliation for whistleblowers.

They also discuss the complete failure of Cal-OSHA to enforce health and safety protection at the public healthcare centers. Governor Gavin Newsom has fewer than 200 Cal-OSHA inspectors and only one doctor and nurse in the medical unit.

This interview was done on 4/9/20.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/ab0u9NdFNeA
§Brenda Barros At SF General
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 9th, 2020 10:26 PM
sm_barros_brenda_hands_up_at_general.jpg
original image (720x960)
Brenda Barros at SF General Hospital
https://youtu.be/ab0u9NdFNeA
§Cheryl Thornton At SF DPH Southeast Health Center
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 9th, 2020 10:26 PM
sm_thornton_cheryl_dph_se_health_center.jpg
original image (640x620)
SEIU 1021 SF Community Healthcare Center chapter Vice Chair faced retaliation making Cal/OSHA complaints about health and safety including not being providing masks.
https://youtu.be/ab0u9NdFNeA
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 112.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code