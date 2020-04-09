Join Marxist scholar and retired New York City public hospital doctor Susan Williams. She will analyze the coronavirus emergency and the economic meltdown, offering concrete proposals to address both crises. Share your thoughts in the discussion that follows.
|COVID-19: Capitalist Crisis & Socialist Solutions
|Sunday April 19
|1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
|Speaker
|Bob P
Online Forum: Join via internet or phone.
Register here:
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYof-mhqjwsjeCVfc5xIsy7Yuf-wngN4g
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 9th, 2020 4:50 PM
