Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Forever Lockdown
by Stop Police State Terrorism
Thursday Apr 9th, 2020 11:04 AM
Now that we are in our 4th week of lockdown in San Francisco, and San Francisco admits that the medical curve has flattened with 10 deaths and 724 cases of COVID19 in a city of 866,000 people, Safeway has hired armed guards who tell us to leave our pushcarts and personal recycled bags outside and push their heavy carts inside if we cannot carry their handcarts, and then we find the shelves are practically empty! Guns are just as much a threat to our lives as a virus.
Please call the Health Department and demand that all guns be removed from all stores and that all stores be fully stocked with food, especially fruits and vegetables, which by definition carry the best fighter against all disease, Vitamin C, as it boosts the immune system. The doctors admit that all they are doing with COVID-19 patients is making them comfortable so their immune system fights this virus. The Health Department's numbers are at
https://www.sfdph.org/dph/comupg/aboutdph/insideDept/OPP/staff.asp

The updates on the flat curve are at
https://www.sfdph.org/dph/alerts/coronavirus.asp

California has also proudly announced that it flattened the curve, at the same time it flattened the economy. Yet we have an escalation of police state terrorism, while the food distribution system collapses in the richest country in the world. California alone produces the most food in the nation and the entire nation produces enough food to feed all of us many times over. If there are not enough grocery clerks to put food on the shelves, warehouse clerks and drivers to deliver the food, Safeway and all the other big food distributors can go to the Mexican border and hire grocery clerks, warehouse clerks and truck drivers as they are now considered essential workers.

With this escalation of police state terrorism of police guns in grocery stores, while the curve and the economy are flat as a pancake, we can only assume that the lockdown will be for a very long time.
https://www.sfdph.org/dph/comupg/aboutdph/...
