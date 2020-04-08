As the death toll from this virus continues to climb, it is clear that the government’s main concern is the health of the banks and corporations, not working people. Millions have lost their jobs and have been left to fend for themselves and their families. Many working on the frontlines in healthcare, transportation, grocery stores, supply chains, construction and other jobs have been forced to work in unsafe conditions, putting their lives at risk. We can’t depend on those in power to protect us from the crisis they have helped create. Some workers have begun to organize to stand up for their own safety, and neighborhoods have organized to support those who need help.



Join us for a panel presentation and discussion with workers on the frontlines and share your experiences from your workplace and community. For more event information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/townhall-4-11/

