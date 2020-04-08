top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 4/11/2020
Covid-19: Workers from the Frontlines (Online meeting)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday April 11
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSpeak Out Now
Location Details
Online zoom meeting: https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/255612056
As the death toll from this virus continues to climb, it is clear that the government’s main concern is the health of the banks and corporations, not working people. Millions have lost their jobs and have been left to fend for themselves and their families. Many working on the frontlines in healthcare, transportation, grocery stores, supply chains, construction and other jobs have been forced to work in unsafe conditions, putting their lives at risk. We can’t depend on those in power to protect us from the crisis they have helped create. Some workers have begun to organize to stand up for their own safety, and neighborhoods have organized to support those who need help.

Join us for a panel presentation and discussion with workers on the frontlines and share your experiences from your workplace and community.
For more event information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/townhall-4-11/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 8th, 2020 9:25 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 112.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code