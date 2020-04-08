"It's the economy stupid!" by Detlef Umbach and Karin Lohmeyer

Wednesday Apr 8th, 2020 9:54 AM

US unemployment at the start of April 2020 is higher than at the peak of the 1929 Great Depression. Trump is to blame for the botched response to the Coronavirus that he initially called a hoax. To generate economic activity, he recently proposed raising CEO deductions for entertainment and restaurant bills. We face a collapse of the GDP, consumption, investments and tax revenues.