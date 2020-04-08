top
Related Categories: California | Health, Housing & Public Services
Noisy "OUTNOW! Tuesday" in SF Bay Area
by Trump/Pence Must Be Removed
Wednesday Apr 8th, 2020 5:04 AM
With the tag line "Trump is an American virus, it’s time to break the silence," members of Refuse Fascism, Vigil for Democracy, and the Raging Grannies Action League protested while maintaining social distancing rules on Tuesday, April 7. They demand that the US government provide aid and protection for humanity globally, not just for Americans, based on international co-operation, not competition in this time of pandemic.
sm_prolockdownall.jpg
original image (2500x1207)
Top photo by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

In San Francisco, Refuse Fascism made some noise for first responders then chanted "Trump/Pence out now!"

In Palo Alto the Raging Grannies said, "We need a national 'stay-at-home' order to stem the tide in places yet to be hit. There must be no exemptions for in-person church services. We call for the release of non-violent ICE detainees, with special consideration for families with children to assure they are relocated to safe, comfortable locations." They were joined by Vigil for Democracy at an action in which they sang, then banged pots and pans to the delight of neighborhood children.

Refuse Fascism SF Bay Area's demands include the provision of ventilators and hospital beds for those needing intensive care, and mass testing to provide information needed to slow the spread of the virus. They call for Personal Protective Equipment for all health workers. Their demands include the health and safety from the virus of all those in jail, prison, or ICE detention camps, immediate release of everyone not convicted of a violent crime including asylum seekers, and added that, "Most importantly, we demand the immediate removal of Trump and Pence."
§Vigil for Democracy Demonstrator Says "STD = Stop the Donald"
by Trump/Pence Must Be Removed
Wednesday Apr 8th, 2020 5:04 AM
sm_stopthedonald.jpg
original image (2500x1966)
Photo by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo.
§Passerby Gives Show of Solidarity in Palo Alto
by Trump/Pence Must Be Removed
Wednesday Apr 8th, 2020 5:04 AM
sm_lockdowndorisfist.jpeg
original image (1517x1102)
§Raging Grannies Wave to Cars that Passed by Honking
by Trump/Pence Must Be Removed
Wednesday Apr 8th, 2020 5:04 AM
sm_lockdownwave.jpg
original image (2332x1110)
§Grannies Perform the "Granny Lockdown Boogie"
by Trump/Pence Must Be Removed
Wednesday Apr 8th, 2020 5:04 AM
sm_mbwagu__1_.jpeg
original image (1950x1334)
§Granny Ann
by Trump/Pence Must Be Removed
Wednesday Apr 8th, 2020 5:04 AM
sm_proann.jpg
original image (1788x2500)
Photo by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo
§Granny K
by Trump/Pence Must Be Removed
Wednesday Apr 8th, 2020 5:04 AM
sm_prokaren.jpg
original image (2006x2500)
Photo by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo
§Signs Placed in Front Yard
by Trump/Pence Must Be Removed
Wednesday Apr 8th, 2020 5:04 AM
sm_signs.jpg
original image (2500x1686)
Photo by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo
§Granny D
by Trump/Pence Must Be Removed
Wednesday Apr 8th, 2020 5:04 AM
sm_prodenley.jpg
original image (1849x2500)
Photo by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo
§Meanwhile in SF
by Trump/Pence Must Be Removed
Wednesday Apr 8th, 2020 5:04 AM
sm_april7trumppenceoutnow.jpeg
original image (1511x2015)
§Protesting while maintaining social distance
by Trump/Pence Must Be Removed
Wednesday Apr 8th, 2020 5:04 AM
sm_lockdowntalkingfix.jpeg
original image (2880x1526)
§Medicare for All
by Trump/Pence Must Be Removed
Wednesday Apr 8th, 2020 5:04 AM
sm_prolockdowncatmedicare.jpg
original image (2500x2408)
With the pandemic it is more obvious than ever that we need single payer health care
Photo by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo
