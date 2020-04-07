top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Evacuate The Grand Princess Crew NOW! Protest In SF To Free The Seafarers On A Petri Dish
by WorkWeek
Tuesday Apr 7th, 2020 9:51 PM
A solidarity protest was held at Pier 35 in San Francisco demanding that the more than 600 crew members of the Grand Princess be fully tested and be allowed to evacuate the contaminated ship. Instead the Princess Lines, Coast Guard and California governor Gavin Newsom refused to allow them to evacuate the contaminated ship.
grand_princess_solidarity_4-7-20.jpg
A rally and solidarity action was held at Pier 35 In San Francisco to demand the full testing of the crew of the Grand Princess and for the complete evacuation of the crew either for repatriation or for temporary residency in the US.

The over 650 crew members of the Grand Princess continue to be held prisoners on the contaminated cruise ship. Despite the death of one of the crewman 2nd Electronic Officer Restituto “Jun” Umabi Jr. by Covid-19, the company and the Coast Guard along with Gavin Newsom continue to allow the ship crew to be held at sea as hostages.

Workers and activists spoke about the need for full testing, housing and the evacuation of the crew.

One hundred and twenty one Inidan crew members also made an urgent appeal while the Grand Princess was docked in Oakland on March 14, 2020 begging the Indian Modi government to get them off the ship and repatriate them back to India.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Uh_4T8RDZ8

While the rally was being held in San Francisco crew members on the ship joined in the international solidarity action.

Pacifica and WorkWeek reporter Steve Zeltzer interviewed some of the participants.
Endorsers of the rally included National Alliance for Filipino Concerns, Migrante Norcal, Gabriela Bay Area and other organizations.

WorkWeek and Pacifica Reporter Steve Zeltzer
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/2BrYDyhjcS8
§
by WorkWeek
Tuesday Apr 7th, 2020 9:51 PM
sm_grand_princess_sf_valen.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Terry Valen, president of the National Alliance for Filipino Concerns called for the evacuation of the crew and full testing.
https://youtu.be/2BrYDyhjcS8
§Indian Crew Members Urgent Call To Be Evacuated
by WorkWeek
Tuesday Apr 7th, 2020 9:51 PM
grand_princess_indian_crew_praying.png
One hundred and twenty one Indian crew members urgently urged the Modi government to all their evacuation and reparation to India. This was denied and they along with other seafarers are imprisoned on the death ship.
https://youtu.be/2BrYDyhjcS8
§Test The Crew For COVID-19
by WorkWeek
Tuesday Apr 7th, 2020 9:51 PM
sm_grand_princes_test_crew_workers.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Test the crew for COVID-19 was the demand of this supporter of the seafarers.
https://youtu.be/2BrYDyhjcS8
§Crews with Masks and Suits
by WorkWeek
Tuesday Apr 7th, 2020 9:51 PM
sm_princess_crew_masks___suits.jpg
original image (1440x1080)
The government has said that the ship cannot be decontaminated when the crew is still on the ship yet the crew continues to be held on the ship.
https://youtu.be/2BrYDyhjcS8
§Where Is Cal-OSHA
by WorkWeek
Tuesday Apr 7th, 2020 9:51 PM
sm_grand_princess_where_is_cal_osha.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Cal-OSHA has refused to investigate conditions of these crew members and there are less than 200 inspectors for California's 18 million workers.
https://youtu.be/2BrYDyhjcS8
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 112.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code