A solidarity protest was held at Pier 35 in San Francisco demanding that the more than 600 crew members of the Grand Princess be fully tested and be allowed to evacuate the contaminated ship. Instead the Princess Lines, Coast Guard and California governor Gavin Newsom refused to allow them to evacuate the contaminated ship.

A rally and solidarity action was held at Pier 35 In San Francisco to demand the full testing of the crew of the Grand Princess and for the complete evacuation of the crew either for repatriation or for temporary residency in the US.The over 650 crew members of the Grand Princess continue to be held prisoners on the contaminated cruise ship. Despite the death of one of the crewman 2nd Electronic Officer Restituto “Jun” Umabi Jr. by Covid-19, the company and the Coast Guard along with Gavin Newsom continue to allow the ship crew to be held at sea as hostages.Workers and activists spoke about the need for full testing, housing and the evacuation of the crew.One hundred and twenty one Inidan crew members also made an urgent appeal while the Grand Princess was docked in Oakland on March 14, 2020 begging the Indian Modi government to get them off the ship and repatriate them back to India.While the rally was being held in San Francisco crew members on the ship joined in the international solidarity action.Pacifica and WorkWeek reporter Steve Zeltzer interviewed some of the participants.Endorsers of the rally included National Alliance for Filipino Concerns, Migrante Norcal, Gabriela Bay Area and other organizations.WorkWeek and Pacifica Reporter Steve ZeltzerWorkWeekProduction of Labor Video Project