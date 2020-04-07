Hero Quarantine Weekly Call featuring AOC
Join Ady Barkan, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and others, to hear updates on the Covid-19 response in Congress and concrete ways to take action!
WHEN: Tues. April 7, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)
RSVP: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/6515857797380/WN_VBbmg188QB-RZXKjZBTz6A
|Be A Hero: COVID-19 w/ Ady Barka, Rep. A. Ocasio-Cortez, & Rahna Epting of MoveOn
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday April 07
|Time
|5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Be A Hero Fund, MoveOn
|info [at] beaherofund.com
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom
|
For more event information: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/651585779...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 7th, 2020 12:51 PM
