



Join the Connecting Community meeting this Thursday, April 9th, at 10 AM PT or 1 PM PT

to connect with other Women’s March Foundation Warriors and hear from guest speakers on how to keep healthy and keep positive!



Two Separate Sessions:



10 AM PT: Guest Speakers Dr. Katrina Miller, Chief Quality & Information Executive from

L.A. Care Health Plan, and Cynthia Ruiz, best-selling author, professor, and inspirational speaker, as we discuss how to keep ourselves and our families healthy physically and mentally during the Covid-19 Pandemic.



RSVP:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/vp0vcuCgqTkiz2ukbioOviQOppsGaHIcZQ?link_id=0&can_id=f2dac850992c383cdf3b1a87db7f8c45&source=email-wow-thank-you-for-joining-us&email_referrer=email_769745&email_subject=join-us-for-connecting-community-keeping-healthy-keeping-positive



1 PM PT: Guest Speaker Cynthia Ruiz, best-selling author, professor, and inspirational speaker, as she shares the importance of staying positive during the Covid-19 Pandemic.



RSVP:

