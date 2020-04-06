WOMEN'S MARCH: CONNECTING COMMUNITY MEETING (2 sessions)
Join the Connecting Community meeting this Thursday, April 9th, at 10 AM PT or 1 PM PT
to connect with other Women’s March Foundation Warriors and hear from guest speakers on how to keep healthy and keep positive!
Two Separate Sessions:
10 AM PT: Guest Speakers Dr. Katrina Miller, Chief Quality & Information Executive from
L.A. Care Health Plan, and Cynthia Ruiz, best-selling author, professor, and inspirational speaker, as we discuss how to keep ourselves and our families healthy physically and mentally during the Covid-19 Pandemic.
RSVP:
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/vp0vcuCgqTkiz2ukbioOviQOppsGaHIcZQ?link_id=0&can_id=f2dac850992c383cdf3b1a87db7f8c45&source=email-wow-thank-you-for-joining-us&email_referrer=email_769745&email_subject=join-us-for-connecting-community-keeping-healthy-keeping-positive
1 PM PT: Guest Speaker Cynthia Ruiz, best-selling author, professor, and inspirational speaker, as she shares the importance of staying positive during the Covid-19 Pandemic.
RSVP:
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJctdeqhrTwrE0DOQslmr67N2Ej0e8X5Mw?link_id=1&can_id=f2dac850992c383cdf3b1a87db7f8c45&source=email-wow-thank-you-for-joining-us&email_referrer=email_769745&email_subject=join-us-for-connecting-community-keeping-healthy-keeping-positive
