WOMEN'S MARCH: The Heart of Everything That Is

A Webinar with Sarah Eagle Heart and Emma Eagle Heart-White



When: Apr 7, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET in US and Canada)



Where: Online via Zoom (FREE)



In these difficult times, self-care and reflection are key to maintaining our strength and building a better world in the wake of this crisis.



During this critical time for social and political structures, Mother Earth and the voices and solutions of Indigenous Women must be amplified. Indigenous Women hold unique wisdom and critical solutions to heal and re-align in the face of patriarchy, colonization, and now COVID-19.



Sarah Eagle Heart and Emma Eagle Heart-White will will share healing wisdoms and aspects of their new book in development at Feminist Press, "Warrior Princesses Strike Back: How Lakota Twins Triumph Over Oppression and Heal", based on their lived experiences as

Lakota twins and from the healing wisdom embedded in Lakota culture, as well as to share a critical worldview during this time of crisis.



During the webinar, we’ll cover:



--The story of the White Buffalo Calf Woman and overall Lakota values

--Different types of grief, and the stages of grief, comparing western and Indigenous views

--How to identify and process feelings of sadness and anger

--Self-care tips such as breath work, smudging, and other medicines



RSVP below to join our live webinar tomorrow, April 7 at 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET to learn more about the healing wisdom embedded in Lakota culture and how we can apply that wisdom in this moment. For more event information: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/241586200...

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 6th, 2020 3:41 PM