Lobby for your Life: Suggestions from Laura rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Monday Apr 6th, 2020 2:42 PM by (posted by) Norse

Laura Chatham suggest folks barrage do-nothing city officials with some basic info and demands. An an activist with HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom), I'm particular concerned with the City and County's failure to provide the funded motel rooms for folks aside to shelter-in-place. I pass on her suggestions.