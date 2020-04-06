top
Trump is an American Virus, it’s time to Break the Silence!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday April 07
Time 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCurt Wechsler
Location Details
From your home (or essential job)!
The Trump/Pence fascist regime has made this epidemic EVEN WORSE! And yes, like it or not, we DO have to deal with the fascist Trump regime right in the middle of this deadly epidemic.

Join us for a remote protest!

We demand that the government:
- Provide aid and protection for humanity globally, not just for Americans, based on international co-operation, not competition.
- Provide ventilators and hospital beds for those needing intensive care; and mass testing to provide information needed to slow the spread of the virus.
- Provide Personal Protective Equipment for all health workers.
- Ensure health and safety from the virus of all those in jail, prison, or ICE detention camps; immediate release of everyone not convicted of a violent crime, and of asylum seekers and families.
- Most importantly, we demand the immediate removal of Trump & Pence.

In the name of HUMANITY, we REFUSE to accept a Fascist America!

THIS TUESDAY 4/7 and every Tuesday:

1. Post photos and videos of yourself and your family at home (or at your essential job) demanding Trump/Pence #OUTNOW and tag @RefuseFascism on every platform

Examples: video of you/family chanting, picture of you holding a sign, picture of you or kids chalking, video of you making the demands, video of you saying part of Refuse Fascism Statement of Conscience/Call to Act, picture of your car decorated with signs, pictures of signs in windows/lawn... GET CREATIVE

2. Bang pots and pans at 7:00 pm
Join neighbors across the country banging pots and pans out of balconies, porches and windows. Try to get photo and video and tag @refusefascism.

*Spread the word*
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 6th, 2020 12:04 PM
