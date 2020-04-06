WorkWeek interviews Dr. George Rutherford who is a professor at UCSF and is a world expert on pandemics.

Pandemics, History, Science, Public Health, COVID-19 & Lessons For Today With Dr. George RutherfordDr. George Rutherford, is a UCSF Professor of Epidemiology & Biostatistics and is the director of Prevention and Public Health Group at UCSF.He is a world expert on pandemics who was involved in the battle against AIDS. In this interview, he talks about the history of pandemics, the development of science and medicine as well as public health in dealing with pandemics.The defunding of public health he argues has led to thispandemic becoming as widespread and dangerous as it has become.He also discusses COVID-19 and how healthcare professionals and society should handle this historic epidemic and attack on people in the US and the world including possibly using computer technology.This interview was done on WorkWeek by Steve Zeltzer on 4/5/20.Production of Labor Video Project