San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
Pandemics, History, Science, Public Health, COVID-19 & Lessons For Today With Dr. Rutherford
by Labor Video Project
Monday Apr 6th, 2020 12:44 AM
WorkWeek interviews Dr. George Rutherford who is a professor at UCSF and is a world expert on pandemics.
Pandemics, History, Science, Public Health, COVID-19 & Lessons For Today With Dr. George Rutherford

Dr. George Rutherford, is a UCSF Professor of Epidemiology & Biostatistics and is the director of Prevention and Public Health Group at UCSF.

He is a world expert on pandemics who was involved in the battle against AIDS. In this interview, he talks about the history of pandemics, the development of science and medicine as well as public health in dealing with pandemics.

The defunding of public health he argues has led to this
pandemic becoming as widespread and dangerous as it has become.

He also discusses COVID-19 and how healthcare professionals and society should handle this historic epidemic and attack on people in the US and the world including possibly using computer technology.

This interview was done on WorkWeek by Steve Zeltzer on 4/5/20.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/LAP7x5efvOk
§The Black Plague
Pandemics like the Black Plague have taken place throughout history.
§Dr. George Rutherford at Computer
Dr. George Rutherford said the massive decline in public healthcare has created serious problems in confronting this epidemic.
§Yellow Fever in Philadelphia in 1793
There was a yellow fever epidemic in Philadelphia in 1793 and it spread to other cities.
