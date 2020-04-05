



When: Sun 4/5, 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)



"Livestream w/ Obama admin healthcare head Andy Slavitt, Rep. Pramila Jayapal & AFT Pres Randi Weingarten discuss protecting each other during the coronavirus pandemic. Moderated by MoveOn's Karine Jean-Pierre. Can you join?"



Twitter:



SPEAKERS:



Andy Slavitt

former Acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (2015 - 2017)



Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (WA-17)

first Indian-American woman to serve in the House of Representatives; serves on both the Judiciary & Budget committees



Randi Weingarten

President, American Federation of Teachers, a member of the AFL-CIO, attorney, and educator



MODERATOR:



Karine Jean-Pierre

national spokeswoman for MoveOn.org and a political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC



Livestream link will be relayed via text



Get Texts from MoveOn: Text ALERT to 668366

or sign up at: Relayed via text: MoveOn EVENTWhen: Sun 4/5, 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)"Livestream w/ Obama admin healthcare head Andy Slavitt, Rep. Pramila Jayapal & AFT Pres Randi Weingarten discuss protecting each other during the coronavirus pandemic. Moderated by MoveOn's Karine Jean-Pierre. Can you join?"Twitter: https://twitter.com/search?q=slavitt%20moveon%20jayapal%20weingarten&src=typed_query SPEAKERS:Andy Slavittformer Acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (2015 - 2017)Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (WA-17)first Indian-American woman to serve in the House of Representatives; serves on both the Judiciary & Budget committeesRandi WeingartenPresident, American Federation of Teachers, a member of the AFL-CIO, attorney, and educatorMODERATOR:Karine Jean-Pierrenational spokeswoman for MoveOn.org and a political analyst for NBC News and MSNBCLivestream link will be relayed via textGet Texts from MoveOn: Text ALERT to 668366or sign up at: https://act.moveon.org/survey/get-texts-moveon For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/moveon/

Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 5th, 2020 9:16 AM