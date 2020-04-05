Relayed via text: MoveOn EVENT
When: Sun 4/5, 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)
"Livestream w/ Obama admin healthcare head Andy Slavitt, Rep. Pramila Jayapal & AFT Pres Randi Weingarten discuss protecting each other during the coronavirus pandemic. Moderated by MoveOn's Karine Jean-Pierre. Can you join?"
Twitter: https://twitter.com/search?q=slavitt%20moveon%20jayapal%20weingarten&src=typed_query
SPEAKERS:
Andy Slavitt
former Acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (2015 - 2017)
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (WA-17)
first Indian-American woman to serve in the House of Representatives; serves on both the Judiciary & Budget committees
Randi Weingarten
President, American Federation of Teachers, a member of the AFL-CIO, attorney, and educator
MODERATOR:
Karine Jean-Pierre
national spokeswoman for MoveOn.org and a political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC
Livestream link will be relayed via text
Get Texts from MoveOn: Text ALERT to 668366
or sign up at: https://act.moveon.org/survey/get-texts-moveon
