Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 4/ 5/2020
MoveOn Event: COVID19 w/ Slavitt, Weingarten, Rep. Jayapal and activist, Karine Jean-Pierre
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday April 05
Time 5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorMoveOn
Location Details
Online via livestream
Relayed via text: MoveOn EVENT

When: Sun 4/5, 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)

"Livestream w/ Obama admin healthcare head Andy Slavitt, Rep. Pramila Jayapal & AFT Pres Randi Weingarten discuss protecting each other during the coronavirus pandemic. Moderated by MoveOn's Karine Jean-Pierre. Can you join?"

Twitter: https://twitter.com/search?q=slavitt%20moveon%20jayapal%20weingarten&src=typed_query

SPEAKERS:

Andy Slavitt
former Acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (2015 - 2017)

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (WA-17)
first Indian-American woman to serve in the House of Representatives; serves on both the Judiciary & Budget committees

Randi Weingarten
President, American Federation of Teachers, a member of the AFL-CIO, attorney, and educator

MODERATOR:

Karine Jean-Pierre
national spokeswoman for MoveOn.org and a political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC

Livestream link will be relayed via text

Get Texts from MoveOn: Text ALERT to 668366
or sign up at: https://act.moveon.org/survey/get-texts-moveon
moveon.png
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/moveon/

Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 5th, 2020 9:16 AM
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
MoveOn 4/5 @ 5 pm : How To Proceed & Protect Each Other In the Age of CoronavirusMoveOnSunday Apr 5th, 2020 12:34 PM
ARTICLE: Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA-7): COVID-19 exposing 'vulnerable' health care systemState of ReformSunday Apr 5th, 2020 11:26 AM
ARTICLE: COVID-19 Bill will Provide ReliefRandi WeingartenSunday Apr 5th, 2020 11:14 AM
