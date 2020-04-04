top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View events for the week of 4/22/2020
Online Study Group: What Will It Take to Save a World in Crisis? Reform vs. Revolution
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday April 22
Time 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorFreedom Socialist Party Bay Area
Location Details
Zoom (details in description)
The global pandemic, impending economic collapse, and the survival of the earth itself at risk—with stakes this high, how do we focus our organizing? Can the course reversal we need be achieved through piecemeal reforms and voting in democratic socialists? Or will it take a complete transformation of the current capitalist system?

In this remote access-study group, we’ll discuss the current crisis and concrete steps toward moving humanity through it. Historic debates over the relationship between battling for vital social reforms and building a revolutionary movement for socialism as well as current readings will be discussed for ideas we can apply to today’s challenges.

Meets every other week with two sections to choose from:

Tuesday evening group, 7:00 - 8:30 pm PDT
4/21, 5/5, 5/19, 6/2, 6/16, 6/30, 7/14, 7/28
or
Wednesday afternoon group, 3:30 - 5:00 pm PDT
4/22, 5/6, 5/20, 6/3, 6/17, 7/1, 7/15, 7/29

Readings are available here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ZXj9ZmK89XxuiDzQ4J5iHiQCknQ-fdWfjZOlzspk7dw/

PLEASE REGISTER IN ADVANCE.

Register for the Tuesday evening group: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/uJIodeugpzIjL2iIS4RaP3622wOaZ1FZmA

Register for the Wednesday afternoon group: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/upYlcOmrqjMpCo-kov7UdYgywbn8PN6e2w

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting, including how to access it by phone.

$3-5 suggested donation per session (via PayPal)
All donations will go to the Freedom Socialist Newspaper Fund Drive. (https://socialism.com/fs-article/give-til-it-hurts-trump/)

Sponsored by the Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5301590312...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 4th, 2020 8:21 PM
