EARTH DAY 50: Virtual Kick-Off Event for Earth Week 2020
Date Sunday April 19
Time 12:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorMarch for Science, Earth Day Initiative, etc
Location Details
Online event
EARTH DAY 50: Virtual Kick-Off Event for Earth Week 2020

When: Sunday, April 19, 2020 @ start time 12 AM ET

Where: Online event

RSVP: https://whova.com/portal/registration/march_202004/

Hosts: March for Science, Earth Day Initiative, and others

For more info on Earth Day 50:

March for Science NYC: https://marchforsciencenyc.com/

Earth Day Initiative: http://www.earthdayinitiative.org/
___________________________________________________________

This year, Earth Day celebrates its 50th anniversary (1970-2020).

Join us for a Digital Day of Action on April 19, 2020 presented by Earth Day Initiative,
March for Science NYC, and others.

Given the difficult current global circumstances, we are using this moment to demonstrate what we can do to empower one another and connect with people around the world. We can move things in a positive direction, even when circumstances on the ground make it difficult to be with each other in person.

We are building out an online platform and livestream video experience that will recreate our in-person events in an online format. We are going to use the technology and tools available to us to demonstrate what activism can look like in the 21st Century.

On Sunday, April 19 to kick off Earth Week 2020, we will have:

VIRTUAL STAGE: featuring high-profile speakers, including public officials, activists, scientists, and performers

VIRTUAL WORKSHOPS: interactive presentations and workshops led by activists and scientists

VIRTUAL EXHIBITOR BOOTHS: featuring environmental campaigns and sustainable causes

Show up for Earth Day 50, not in person, but as part of the global connected community of people who want a better future. Find out how you can take action now, speak up, and join us: Earth Day Virtual Kick-Off.

____________________________________________________________

Organizers and Partners:

March for Science New York City
March for Science (national)
Earth Day Initiative
Peoples Climate Movement NY
Science & Education Policy Association
others

For a full list of partners, go to: https://marchforsciencenyc.com/about
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9333522537...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 4th, 2020 10:20 AM
