COMBATING HEALTH DISINFORMATION
NARAL Pro-Choice National Training Webinar:
WHEN: Thursday, April 9 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM EST)
HOST: National Abortion Rights Action League (NARAL)
NARAL will host our first training to educate our members to learn more about what health disinformation is, how it impacts our lives and our elections, and how it is spread through social media platforms like Facebook. We’ll also tell you how you can spot and stop health disinformation when you see it in your own life/social media.
Special guests Ellie Langford, NARAL's Research Director, and Kristin Ford, NARAL's Communication Director will share tips on how to spot health disinformation – whether that’s in conversation with your family or on Twitter or Facebook – and how to combat it.
View events for the week of 4/ 9/2020
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|NARAL America: Combating Health Disinformation National Training Webinar
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday April 09
|Time
|5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|NARAL Pro-Choice America
|Location Details
|Online
|
For more event information: https://www.mobilize.us/naral/event/265701/
Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 4th, 2020 8:11 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network