COMBATING HEALTH DISINFORMATION

NARAL Pro-Choice National Training Webinar:



WHEN: Thursday, April 9 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM EST)



HOST: National Abortion Rights Action League (NARAL)



NARAL will host our first training to educate our members to learn more about what health disinformation is, how it impacts our lives and our elections, and how it is spread through social media platforms like Facebook. We’ll also tell you how you can spot and stop health disinformation when you see it in your own life/social media.



Special guests Ellie Langford, NARAL's Research Director, and Kristin Ford, NARAL's Communication Director will share tips on how to spot health disinformation – whether that’s in conversation with your family or on Twitter or Facebook – and how to combat it. For more event information: https://www.mobilize.us/naral/event/265701/

Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 4th, 2020 8:11 AM