Are you in Middle School, High School or College? Do you care about climate change? Join Sunrise Santa Cruz for our weekly meeting where we talk strategy, plan actions, share what's at stake for us with climate change, and work to pass the Green New Deal.
Sunrise Movement is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/6048568749
Meeting ID: 604 856 8749
One tap mobile
+16699009128,,6048568749# US (San Jose)
+13462487799,,6048568749# US (Houston)
Dial by your location
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 253 215 8782 US
+1 301 715 8592 US
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
Meeting ID: 604 856 8749
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aEgPeYyj
|Date
|Wednesday April 15
|Time
|6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Sunrise Movement Santa Cruz
|Location Details
|https://zoom.us/j/663197380
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2897549910...
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 3rd, 2020 5:26 PM
