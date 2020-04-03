top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense
Sunrise General Meeting Via Zoom
Date Wednesday April 15
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSunrise Movement Santa Cruz
Location Details
https://zoom.us/j/663197380
Are you in Middle School, High School or College? Do you care about climate change? Join Sunrise Santa Cruz for our weekly meeting where we talk strategy, plan actions, share what's at stake for us with climate change, and work to pass the Green New Deal.

Sunrise Movement is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/6048568749

Meeting ID: 604 856 8749

One tap mobile
+16699009128,,6048568749# US (San Jose)
+13462487799,,6048568749# US (Houston)

Dial by your location
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 253 215 8782 US
+1 301 715 8592 US
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
Meeting ID: 604 856 8749
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aEgPeYyj
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2897549910...

Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 3rd, 2020 5:26 PM
