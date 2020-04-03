WEBINAR: Racial Justice has no Borders: War & Militarization in the time of Pandemic
When: April 6th at 12 PM PDT (3 pm EDT, 2 pm CDT, 1 pm MDT)
Sign up here: https://abolishtheaumf.typeform.com/to/PGiFuP
Racial Justice Has No Borders is a new, broad anti-war coalition that seeks to recenter the conversation about U.S. wars and militarization on the needs and leadership of those most impacted.
This coalition puts a focus on diaspora, refugee, veteran, Black, Brown and Indigenous communities who bear the brunt of this country’s militarism to challenge the myth that more police, wars and weapons have made any of us more safe or secure. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative that we forge new avenues for global solidarity that can lead to real and lasting peace and security.
On April 6th at 3 pm EDT, 2 pm CDT, 1 pm MDT, 12 pm PDT the coalition will host a virtual Town Hall examining where the presidential candidates and their parties currently stand on US military policy, Defense spending, the ongoing 'War on Terror,’ and militarization at home.
Specifically, the Town Hall is part of a shared campaign demanding the immediate end to the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) that has been the pillar of escalated US military intervention under the banner of the War on Terror.
______________________________________________________________
En espanol:
La justicia racial no tiene fronteras - La militarización durante una pandemia
Lunes 6 de abril, 3 pm EDT | 2 pm CDT | 1 pm MDT | 12 pm PDT
https://abolishtheaumf.typeform.com/to/PGiFuP
‘La justicia racial no tiene fronteras’ es una nueva, amplia coalición anti-guerra que procura re-centrar la conversación sobre las guerras y la militarización estadounidense en las necesidades y el liderazgo de los más impactados.
Esta coalición se concentra en comunidades de diasporas, refugiados, veteranos, afrodescendientes, latinos y gente indígena que se cargan la peor parte del impacto del militarismo de este país, para desafiar el mito de que más policía, guerras y armas nos han hecho más seguros o resguardados.
En medio de la pandemia de COVID-19, es imperativo que forjemos nuevas avenidas para la solidaridad global que pueden llevar a una verdadera y duradera paz y seguridad.
El 6 de abril a las 3 pm EDT, 2 pm CDT, 1 pm MDT, 12 pm PDT, el día anterior a las elecciones primarias demócratas de Wisonsin, la coalición albergará una reunión general virtual examinando la posición actual de los candidatos presidenciales y sus partidos respecto a la política militar estadounidense, los gastos en el departamento de defensa, la continua ‘Guerra contra el terror’ y la militarización a nivel doméstico.
Específicamente, la reunión general será parte de una campaña compartida exigiendo un fin inmediato a la Autorización para el Uso de Fuerza Militar de 2001 (AUMF por sus siglas en inglés) que ha sido el pilar de la intervención militar estadounidense aumentado en nombre de ‘la guerra contra el terror’.
______________________________________________________________
Racial Justice Has No Borders Coalition Members:
About Face (Iraq Veterans Against the War) | T: @vetsaboutface
Adalah Justice Project | T: @AdalahJustice
Grassroots Global Justice Alliance | T: @ggjalliance
Dissenters | T: @wearedissenters
Center for Constitutional Rights | T: @theCCR
Veterans For Peace | T: @vfpnational
Nodutdol for Korean Community Development | T: @nodutdol
War Resisters League | T: @resistwar
Voices of the Sacred | T: @VoicesofSacred
Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM)- حركة الشباب الفلسطيني | T: @PYM_USA
Win Without War | T: @WinWithoutWar
Institute for Policy Studies | T: @IPS_DC
MoveOn | T: @MoveOn
Uprooted & Rising | T: @unr_now
Women Cross DMZ | T: @WomenCrossDMZ
Freedom Inc | T: @AboutFreedomINC
Dream Defenders | T: @DreamDefenders
MADRE | T: @MADRESpeaks
Stand With Kashmir | T: @standwkashmir
Ambazonia Prisoners Of Conscience | T: @apocsnet
View events for the week of 4/ 6/2020
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|Webinar: Racial Justice has no Borders: War & Militarization in the time of Pandemic
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday April 06
|Time
|12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|MoveOn.org, Veterans For Peace, others
|Location Details
|Online (go to link below)
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2475112966...
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 3rd, 2020 4:27 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network