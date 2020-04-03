



When: April 6th at 12 PM PDT (3 pm EDT, 2 pm CDT, 1 pm MDT)



Sign up here:



Racial Justice Has No Borders is a new, broad anti-war coalition that seeks to recenter the conversation about U.S. wars and militarization on the needs and leadership of those most impacted.



This coalition puts a focus on diaspora, refugee, veteran, Black, Brown and Indigenous communities who bear the brunt of this country’s militarism to challenge the myth that more police, wars and weapons have made any of us more safe or secure. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative that we forge new avenues for global solidarity that can lead to real and lasting peace and security.



On April 6th at 3 pm EDT, 2 pm CDT, 1 pm MDT, 12 pm PDT the coalition will host a virtual Town Hall examining where the presidential candidates and their parties currently stand on US military policy, Defense spending, the ongoing 'War on Terror,’ and militarization at home.



Specifically, the Town Hall is part of a shared campaign demanding the immediate end to the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) that has been the pillar of escalated US military intervention under the banner of the War on Terror.

______________________________________________________________



En espanol:



La justicia racial no tiene fronteras - La militarización durante una pandemia



Lunes 6 de abril, 3 pm EDT | 2 pm CDT | 1 pm MDT | 12 pm PDT



https://abolishtheaumf.typeform.com/to/PGiFuP



‘La justicia racial no tiene fronteras’ es una nueva, amplia coalición anti-guerra que procura re-centrar la conversación sobre las guerras y la militarización estadounidense en las necesidades y el liderazgo de los más impactados.



Esta coalición se concentra en comunidades de diasporas, refugiados, veteranos, afrodescendientes, latinos y gente indígena que se cargan la peor parte del impacto del militarismo de este país, para desafiar el mito de que más policía, guerras y armas nos han hecho más seguros o resguardados.



En medio de la pandemia de COVID-19, es imperativo que forjemos nuevas avenidas para la solidaridad global que pueden llevar a una verdadera y duradera paz y seguridad.



El 6 de abril a las 3 pm EDT, 2 pm CDT, 1 pm MDT, 12 pm PDT, el día anterior a las elecciones primarias demócratas de Wisonsin, la coalición albergará una reunión general virtual examinando la posición actual de los candidatos presidenciales y sus partidos respecto a la política militar estadounidense, los gastos en el departamento de defensa, la continua ‘Guerra contra el terror’ y la militarización a nivel doméstico.



Específicamente, la reunión general será parte de una campaña compartida exigiendo un fin inmediato a la Autorización para el Uso de Fuerza Militar de 2001 (AUMF por sus siglas en inglés) que ha sido el pilar de la intervención militar estadounidense aumentado en nombre de ‘la guerra contra el terror’.



______________________________________________________________



Racial Justice Has No Borders Coalition Members:



About Face (Iraq Veterans Against the War) | T: @vetsaboutface

Adalah Justice Project | T: @AdalahJustice

Grassroots Global Justice Alliance | T: @ggjalliance

Dissenters | T: @wearedissenters

Center for Constitutional Rights | T: @theCCR

Veterans For Peace | T: @vfpnational

Nodutdol for Korean Community Development | T: @nodutdol

War Resisters League | T: @resistwar

Voices of the Sacred | T: @VoicesofSacred

Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM)- حركة الشباب الفلسطيني | T: @PYM_USA

Win Without War | T: @WinWithoutWar

Institute for Policy Studies | T: @IPS_DC

MoveOn | T: @MoveOn

Uprooted & Rising | T: @unr_now

Women Cross DMZ | T: @WomenCrossDMZ

Freedom Inc | T: @AboutFreedomINC

Dream Defenders | T: @DreamDefenders

MADRE | T: @MADRESpeaks

Stand With Kashmir | T: @standwkashmir

Ambazonia Prisoners Of Conscience | T: @apocsnet WEBINAR: Racial Justice has no Borders: War & Militarization in the time of PandemicWhen: April 6th at 12 PM PDT (3 pm EDT, 2 pm CDT, 1 pm MDT)Sign up here: https://abolishtheaumf.typeform.com/to/PGiFuP Racial Justice Has No Borders is a new, broad anti-war coalition that seeks to recenter the conversation about U.S. wars and militarization on the needs and leadership of those most impacted.This coalition puts a focus on diaspora, refugee, veteran, Black, Brown and Indigenous communities who bear the brunt of this country’s militarism to challenge the myth that more police, wars and weapons have made any of us more safe or secure. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative that we forge new avenues for global solidarity that can lead to real and lasting peace and security.On April 6th at 3 pm EDT, 2 pm CDT, 1 pm MDT, 12 pm PDT the coalition will host a virtual Town Hall examining where the presidential candidates and their parties currently stand on US military policy, Defense spending, the ongoing 'War on Terror,’ and militarization at home.Specifically, the Town Hall is part of a shared campaign demanding the immediate end to the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) that has been the pillar of escalated US military intervention under the banner of the War on Terror.______________________________________________________________En espanol:La justicia racial no tiene fronteras - La militarización durante una pandemiaLunes 6 de abril, 3 pm EDT | 2 pm CDT | 1 pm MDT | 12 pm PDT‘La justicia racial no tiene fronteras’ es una nueva, amplia coalición anti-guerra que procura re-centrar la conversación sobre las guerras y la militarización estadounidense en las necesidades y el liderazgo de los más impactados.Esta coalición se concentra en comunidades de diasporas, refugiados, veteranos, afrodescendientes, latinos y gente indígena que se cargan la peor parte del impacto del militarismo de este país, para desafiar el mito de que más policía, guerras y armas nos han hecho más seguros o resguardados.En medio de la pandemia de COVID-19, es imperativo que forjemos nuevas avenidas para la solidaridad global que pueden llevar a una verdadera y duradera paz y seguridad.El 6 de abril a las 3 pm EDT, 2 pm CDT, 1 pm MDT, 12 pm PDT, el día anterior a las elecciones primarias demócratas de Wisonsin, la coalición albergará una reunión general virtual examinando la posición actual de los candidatos presidenciales y sus partidos respecto a la política militar estadounidense, los gastos en el departamento de defensa, la continua ‘Guerra contra el terror’ y la militarización a nivel doméstico.Específicamente, la reunión general será parte de una campaña compartida exigiendo un fin inmediato a la Autorización para el Uso de Fuerza Militar de 2001 (AUMF por sus siglas en inglés) que ha sido el pilar de la intervención militar estadounidense aumentado en nombre de ‘la guerra contra el terror’.______________________________________________________________Racial Justice Has No Borders Coalition Members:About Face (Iraq Veterans Against the War) | T: @vetsaboutfaceAdalah Justice Project | T: @AdalahJusticeGrassroots Global Justice Alliance | T: @ggjallianceDissenters | T: @wearedissentersCenter for Constitutional Rights | T: @theCCRVeterans For Peace | T: @vfpnationalNodutdol for Korean Community Development | T: @nodutdolWar Resisters League | T: @resistwarVoices of the Sacred | T: @VoicesofSacredPalestinian Youth Movement (PYM)- حركة الشباب الفلسطيني | T: @PYM_USAWin Without War | T: @WinWithoutWarInstitute for Policy Studies | T: @IPS_DCMoveOn | T: @MoveOnUprooted & Rising | T: @unr_nowWomen Cross DMZ | T: @WomenCrossDMZFreedom Inc | T: @AboutFreedomINCDream Defenders | T: @DreamDefendersMADRE | T: @MADRESpeaksStand With Kashmir | T: @standwkashmirAmbazonia Prisoners Of Conscience | T: @apocsnet For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2475112966...

Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 3rd, 2020 4:27 PM