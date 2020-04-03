top
Webinar: Racial Justice has no Borders: War & Militarization in the time of Pandemic
Date Monday April 06
Time 12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorMoveOn.org, Veterans For Peace, others
Location Details
Online (go to link below)
WEBINAR: Racial Justice has no Borders: War & Militarization in the time of Pandemic

When: April 6th at 12 PM PDT (3 pm EDT, 2 pm CDT, 1 pm MDT)

Sign up here: https://abolishtheaumf.typeform.com/to/PGiFuP

Racial Justice Has No Borders is a new, broad anti-war coalition that seeks to recenter the conversation about U.S. wars and militarization on the needs and leadership of those most impacted.

This coalition puts a focus on diaspora, refugee, veteran, Black, Brown and Indigenous communities who bear the brunt of this country’s militarism to challenge the myth that more police, wars and weapons have made any of us more safe or secure. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative that we forge new avenues for global solidarity that can lead to real and lasting peace and security.

On April 6th at 3 pm EDT, 2 pm CDT, 1 pm MDT, 12 pm PDT the coalition will host a virtual Town Hall examining where the presidential candidates and their parties currently stand on US military policy, Defense spending, the ongoing 'War on Terror,’ and militarization at home.

Specifically, the Town Hall is part of a shared campaign demanding the immediate end to the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) that has been the pillar of escalated US military intervention under the banner of the War on Terror.
______________________________________________________________

En espanol:

La justicia racial no tiene fronteras - La militarización durante una pandemia

Lunes 6 de abril, 3 pm EDT | 2 pm CDT | 1 pm MDT | 12 pm PDT

https://abolishtheaumf.typeform.com/to/PGiFuP

‘La justicia racial no tiene fronteras’ es una nueva, amplia coalición anti-guerra que procura re-centrar la conversación sobre las guerras y la militarización estadounidense en las necesidades y el liderazgo de los más impactados.

Esta coalición se concentra en comunidades de diasporas, refugiados, veteranos, afrodescendientes, latinos y gente indígena que se cargan la peor parte del impacto del militarismo de este país, para desafiar el mito de que más policía, guerras y armas nos han hecho más seguros o resguardados.

En medio de la pandemia de COVID-19, es imperativo que forjemos nuevas avenidas para la solidaridad global que pueden llevar a una verdadera y duradera paz y seguridad.

El 6 de abril a las 3 pm EDT, 2 pm CDT, 1 pm MDT, 12 pm PDT, el día anterior a las elecciones primarias demócratas de Wisonsin, la coalición albergará una reunión general virtual examinando la posición actual de los candidatos presidenciales y sus partidos respecto a la política militar estadounidense, los gastos en el departamento de defensa, la continua ‘Guerra contra el terror’ y la militarización a nivel doméstico.

Específicamente, la reunión general será parte de una campaña compartida exigiendo un fin inmediato a la Autorización para el Uso de Fuerza Militar de 2001 (AUMF por sus siglas en inglés) que ha sido el pilar de la intervención militar estadounidense aumentado en nombre de ‘la guerra contra el terror’.

______________________________________________________________

Racial Justice Has No Borders Coalition Members:

About Face (Iraq Veterans Against the War) | T: @vetsaboutface
Adalah Justice Project | T: @AdalahJustice
Grassroots Global Justice Alliance | T: @ggjalliance
Dissenters | T: @wearedissenters
Center for Constitutional Rights | T: @theCCR
Veterans For Peace | T: @vfpnational
Nodutdol for Korean Community Development | T: @nodutdol
War Resisters League | T: @resistwar
Voices of the Sacred | T: @VoicesofSacred
Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM)- حركة الشباب الفلسطيني | T: @PYM_USA
Win Without War | T: @WinWithoutWar
Institute for Policy Studies | T: @IPS_DC
MoveOn | T: @MoveOn
Uprooted & Rising | T: @unr_now
Women Cross DMZ | T: @WomenCrossDMZ
Freedom Inc | T: @AboutFreedomINC
Dream Defenders | T: @DreamDefenders
MADRE | T: @MADRESpeaks
Stand With Kashmir | T: @standwkashmir
Ambazonia Prisoners Of Conscience | T: @apocsnet
