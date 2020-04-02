Please close the glaring "Young Adult" gap in stimulus payments tinakimmelweb [at] motherlove.org)

Thursday Apr 2nd, 2020 10:21 PM by Tina Kimmel, PhD, MSW, MPH

Through an oversight, many young adults will receive NO stimulus payment. Please help raise consciousness about this.

Every single middle-income American (ie except the rich and the homeless) will receive a stimulus check -- either $1200 directly or $500 to their parents -- **EXCEPT MANY YOUNG ADULTS** who will receive $0 zero !!



US policymakers should rectify this immediately. It's easy: just remove the "under 18" restriction to the "tax dependent" criterion.



(In other words, currently, everyone gets a check EXCEPT people who are 18+ who can be claimed as a dependent, ie, because someone else pays over half their support. How many 18-year-olds can pay their own rent in the Bay Area?)



I'm sure this wasn't intentional. Clearly young adults need this money, possibly worse than anyone, since they are more likely to have just lost their non-essential jobs. If they are still living at home, their parents should get AT LEAST the $500 they will get for their less-consuming younger siblings. OTOH if the young adults have struck out on their own, but haven't quite achieved that yet (ie they are still technically dependents), then they should get the full $1200.



Either way, these young adults ARE Americans. They are just beginning to vote and participate in civic life, and they need to eat and pay rent. Thus they should be getting a stimulus check JUST LIKE THE REST OF US.



Please ask Barbara Lee et al to fix this error. Thanks!