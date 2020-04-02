DEMOCRACY AND COVID-19: WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?



When: Tuesday, April 14 @ 3:00 PM PT



Where: Onlive via livestream (FREE, register below)



Within weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic has uprooted almost every fabric of American life. Workplaces have moved to remote or closed, cities have shut down, and the country has largely grounded to a halt.



In a pivotal election year, more than a dozen states have postponed their primaries, campaigning has moved to the digital world, and individual civil liberties have been curtailed to prevent community spread.



What effects will this have on America and the world’s democratic systems?



SPEAKERS:



Join our two experts as they break down our changing world.



James Fallows

National Correspondent, The Atlantic; Co-author, Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America; Twitter @JamesFallows

James Fallows has written for The Atlantic for more than 40 years, and his award-winning reporting has taken him through Asia, Europe and across the United States.



Kori Schake

Director of Foreign and Defense Policy Studies, American Enterprise Institute;

Twitter @KoriSchake

Kori Schake is the director of foreign and defense policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, and her distinguished career in government includes working at the U.S. State Department, the U.S. Department of Defense and the National Security Council

at the White House.



