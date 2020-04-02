top
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 4/14/2020
Livestream: Democracy and COVID-19: What Happens Next?
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday April 14
Time 3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorThe Commonwealth Club
Location Details
Online via livestream
DEMOCRACY AND COVID-19: WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

When: Tuesday, April 14 @ 3:00 PM PT

Where: Onlive via livestream (FREE, register below)

Within weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic has uprooted almost every fabric of American life. Workplaces have moved to remote or closed, cities have shut down, and the country has largely grounded to a halt.

In a pivotal election year, more than a dozen states have postponed their primaries, campaigning has moved to the digital world, and individual civil liberties have been curtailed to prevent community spread.

What effects will this have on America and the world’s democratic systems?

SPEAKERS:

Join our two experts as they break down our changing world.

James Fallows
National Correspondent, The Atlantic; Co-author, Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America; Twitter @JamesFallows
James Fallows has written for The Atlantic for more than 40 years, and his award-winning reporting has taken him through Asia, Europe and across the United States.

Kori Schake
Director of Foreign and Defense Policy Studies, American Enterprise Institute;
Twitter @KoriSchake
Kori Schake is the director of foreign and defense policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, and her distinguished career in government includes working at the U.S. State Department, the U.S. Department of Defense and the National Security Council
at the White House.

PLEASE CONSIDER A DONATION: The Commonwealth Club of San Francisco

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, we have canceled our in-person programming. However, we are proceeding with a large and diverse slate of live online events, and we are making them FREE for all. Donations are welcome and may be made during the registration process.
sm_flag_with_virus.jpg
original image (1280x720)
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 2nd, 2020 9:05 PM
Add Your Comments
