The Grand Princess docked on the San Francisco bay is now being joined by other cruises around the world that are being prevented from being evacuated.In the case of the Grand Princess, the passengers were evacuated but hundreds of crew members are still quarantined on a contaminated ship. Their quarantine will be over on April 5th and the question of their evacuation and continued protection of their health and safety is discussed in this interview.WorkWeek interviews Terry Valen with the National Alliance for Filipino Concerns (NAFCON) who discusses the situation of the crew members remaining on the Grand Princess and those who were repatriated to the Philippines.This interview was done on 4/2/2020.Additional media:An Injury To One Is An Injury To All: ILWU & Migrant Organizations Defend Grand Princess Crew & AllWorkers Health and Safety Rights"Prisoners On The Grand Princess Petri Dish" Will The Crew Be Quarantined To Die On The Sea?ILWU Local 10 & 34 Victory Halting Grand Princess Waste Removal Contaminating Workers & CommunityDon't Ship Grand Princess Contaminated Waste Through Oakland Say ILWU Defend Workers & Community