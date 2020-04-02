From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Struggle Of The Grand Princess Crew & All Crew Members For Healthcare & Justice
Terry Valen, the president of the National Alliance for Filipino Concerns (NAFCON) talks about the conditions of the Grand Princess crew which is docked off Hunters Point shipyard. He also talks about the conditions of repatriated seafarers from the Grand Princess who are now in the Philippines
The Grand Princess docked on the San Francisco bay is now being joined by other cruises around the world that are being prevented from being evacuated.
In the case of the Grand Princess, the passengers were evacuated but hundreds of crew members are still quarantined on a contaminated ship. Their quarantine will be over on April 5th and the question of their evacuation and continued protection of their health and safety is discussed in this interview.
WorkWeek interviews Terry Valen with the National Alliance for Filipino Concerns (NAFCON) who discusses the situation of the crew members remaining on the Grand Princess and those who were repatriated to the Philippines.
This interview was done on 4/2/2020.
Additional media:
An Injury To One Is An Injury To All: ILWU & Migrant Organizations Defend Grand Princess Crew & All
Workers Health and Safety Rights
https://youtu.be/VBNx0ZxIGiY
"Prisoners On The Grand Princess Petri Dish” Will The Crew Be Quarantined To Die On The Sea?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0ZwWb6cieE&t=208s
ILWU Local 10 & 34 Victory Halting Grand Princess Waste Removal Contaminating Workers & Community
https://youtu.be/Yw0XS-3-s4U
Don't Ship Grand Princess Contaminated Waste Through Oakland Say ILWU Defend Workers & Community
https://youtu.be/OPuqDBiU-3w
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
