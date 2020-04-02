top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
The Struggle Of The Grand Princess Crew & All Crew Members For Healthcare & Justice
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 2nd, 2020 5:51 PM
Terry Valen, the president of the National Alliance for Filipino Concerns (NAFCON) talks about the conditions of the Grand Princess crew which is docked off Hunters Point shipyard. He also talks about the conditions of repatriated seafarers from the Grand Princess who are now in the Philippines
grand_princess_indians_please_rescue.jpg
The Grand Princess docked on the San Francisco bay is now being joined by other cruises around the world that are being prevented from being evacuated.

In the case of the Grand Princess, the passengers were evacuated but hundreds of crew members are still quarantined on a contaminated ship. Their quarantine will be over on April 5th and the question of their evacuation and continued protection of their health and safety is discussed in this interview.

WorkWeek interviews Terry Valen with the National Alliance for Filipino Concerns (NAFCON) who discusses the situation of the crew members remaining on the Grand Princess and those who were repatriated to the Philippines.
This interview was done on 4/2/2020.

§Please Rescue Us
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 2nd, 2020 5:51 PM
Appeal from the Indian crew members who were left on the Grand Princess.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7p9OtKksP0
§Grand Princess Crew Cooks
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 2nd, 2020 5:51 PM
grand_princess_crew_cooks.jpeg
The workers on the Grand Princess.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7p9OtKksP0
§Grand Princess Let Off Passengers But Not Crew
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 2nd, 2020 5:51 PM
sm_diamond__princess_sign.jpeg
original image (799x533)
The government allowed the passengers to evacuate but not the crew who have been living on a Petri dish. One. crew member. has died.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7p9OtKksP0
§Crew Members Left To Die
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 2nd, 2020 5:51 PM
sm_diamond_princess_filipino_crew.jpg
original image (856x782)
The government and the company are forcing this crew workers to stay on the ship despite it being a Petri dish. The Japanese government kept the Diamond Princess quarantined which led to further contamination in Yokohama.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7p9OtKksP0
