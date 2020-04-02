Tele Town Hall with Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, California's 18th District.
Friday, April 3 @ 3 PM PT (6 PM ET)
RSVP: https://vekeo.com/repannaeshoo/
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 4/ 3/2020
|Tele Town Hall with Rep. Anna Eshoo (CA-18)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday April 03
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Congresswoman Anna Eshoo
|Location Details
|Tele town hall on Vekeo
|
For more event information: https://eshoo.house.gov/about-anna/tele-to...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 2nd, 2020 12:32 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network