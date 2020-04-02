top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 4/25/2020
Virtual Town Hall with Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday April 25
Time 12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorCongressman Ro Khanna (CA-17)
Location Details
Online via FB live: https://www.facebook.com/pg/RepRoKhanna/videos/
Virtual Town Hall with Congressman Ro Khanna (CA-17)

WHEN: Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PDT

In order to comply with shelter-in-places orders, I will be hosting a weekend virtual town hall on Facebook Live on April 25 at 12 PM PT. All you have to do is go to my page, join the livestream, and post your question in the comments section. Or, if you would like to submit a question in advance, please use this form: https://khanna.house.gov/contact

You do not need a Facebook account to tune into our town hall. At the time of the event, you can go to my video section and join the livestream here:

https://www.facebook.com/pg/RepRoKhanna/videos/

Please contact the CA-17 District Office at 408-436-2720 if you have any questions
about the town hall.

Click link to sign up to receive email updates from our Silicon Valley and D.C. offices and to learn about upcoming town hall events: https://khanna.house.gov/contact/newsletter
sm_ro_1_1_1.jpg
original image (960x502)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6341659974...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 2nd, 2020 11:09 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 89.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code