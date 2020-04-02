



WHEN: Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PDT



In order to comply with shelter-in-places orders, I will be hosting a weekend virtual town hall on Facebook Live on April 25 at 12 PM PT. All you have to do is go to my page, join the livestream, and post your question in the comments section. Or, if you would like to submit a question in advance, please use this form:



You do not need a Facebook account to tune into our town hall. At the time of the event, you can go to my video section and join the livestream here:



https://www.facebook.com/pg/RepRoKhanna/videos/



Please contact the CA-17 District Office at 408-436-2720 if you have any questions

about the town hall.



Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 2nd, 2020 11:09 AM