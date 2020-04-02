Virtual Town Hall with Congressman Ro Khanna (CA-17)
WHEN: Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM PDT
In order to comply with shelter-in-places orders, I will be hosting a virtual town hall on Facebook Live on April 9 at 5 PM PT. All you have to do is go to my page, join the livestream, and post your question in the comments section. Or, if you would like to submit a question in advance, please use this form: https://khanna.house.gov/contact
You do not need a Facebook account to tune into our town hall. At the time of the event, you can go to my video section and join the livestream here:
https://www.facebook.com/pg/RepRoKhanna/videos/
Please contact the CA-17 District Office at 408-436-2720 if you have any questions
about the town hall.
Click link to sign up to receive email updates from our Silicon Valley and D.C. offices and to learn about upcoming town hall events: https://khanna.house.gov/contact/newsletter
