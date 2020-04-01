top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 4/29/2020
Indivisible: Deep Canvassing While Social Distancing (webinar)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday April 29
Time 12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorIndivisible
Location Details
Online Via Zoom
INDIVISIBLE WEBINAR: Deep Canvassing While Social Distancing

When: Wed. April 29 @ noon PT (3 PM ET)

Where: Online via Zoom
https://indivisible.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UOnMdHOZSsyhKLvObjgrUg

We know that issue based organizing is how we build local power, but how do we do that while social distancing? This training will take a deep dive into how to have meaningful conversations with folks without knocking doors. Come explore how to apply organizing basics to this ever-changing landscape.

This webinar is also being held on Apr 27, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)
https://indivisible.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yLXc-91GTAqy5fJ5fZG1Ww
sm_indivisible_1_1_1_1_1_1_1_1.jpg
original image (667x667)
For more event information: https://indivisible.zoom.us/webinar/regist...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 4:47 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 87.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code