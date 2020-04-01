



When: Wed. April 29 @ noon PT (3 PM ET)



Where: Online via Zoom

https://indivisible.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UOnMdHOZSsyhKLvObjgrUg



We know that issue based organizing is how we build local power, but how do we do that while social distancing? This training will take a deep dive into how to have meaningful conversations with folks without knocking doors. Come explore how to apply organizing basics to this ever-changing landscape.



This webinar is also being held on Apr 27, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)

