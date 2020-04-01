INDIVISIBLE WEBINAR: Deep Canvassing While Social Distancing
When: Wed. April 29 @ noon PT (3 PM ET)
Where: Online via Zoom
https://indivisible.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UOnMdHOZSsyhKLvObjgrUg
We know that issue based organizing is how we build local power, but how do we do that while social distancing? This training will take a deep dive into how to have meaningful conversations with folks without knocking doors. Come explore how to apply organizing basics to this ever-changing landscape.
This webinar is also being held on Apr 27, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)
https://indivisible.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yLXc-91GTAqy5fJ5fZG1Ww
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 4/29/2020
|Indivisible: Deep Canvassing While Social Distancing (webinar)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday April 29
|Time
|12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Indivisible
|Location Details
|Online Via Zoom
|
For more event information: https://indivisible.zoom.us/webinar/regist...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 4:47 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network