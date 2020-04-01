Indivisible: Red and Rural Webinar Series (Ep 1)
When: Apr 23, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)
Where: Online via Zoom
The Red and Rural Webinar will focus on folks who live and work in rural communities all over the US. This will be a space to share insights from our experiences living and organizing in rural areas, and what lessons we have learned fighting for our communities.
For more event information: https://indivisible.zoom.us/webinar/regist...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 4:35 PM
