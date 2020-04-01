



When: Apr 20, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)



Where: Online via Zoom

https://indivisible.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zZeDja7SRSeXl9nT-QGYhA



The COVID-19 outbreak affects everyone regardless of race, gender, immigration status, disability, or any other identity. And yet we’ve seen that the response to this outbreak has not been equitable or comprehensive. Come explore the historical context that set the stage for today’s COVID-19 reality and learn what we can all do as Indivisibles to build a new future coming out of this crisis.



This webinar is also being held on Wed. April 22 @ noon PT (3 PM ET)

