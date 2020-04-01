INDIVISIBLE WEBINAR: Structural Inequalities that led to COVID-19 Crisis
When: Apr 20, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)
Where: Online via Zoom
https://indivisible.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zZeDja7SRSeXl9nT-QGYhA
The COVID-19 outbreak affects everyone regardless of race, gender, immigration status, disability, or any other identity. And yet we’ve seen that the response to this outbreak has not been equitable or comprehensive. Come explore the historical context that set the stage for today’s COVID-19 reality and learn what we can all do as Indivisibles to build a new future coming out of this crisis.
This webinar is also being held on Wed. April 22 @ noon PT (3 PM ET)
https://indivisible.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_F73LzjEgTkujQ8hO4DdRKQ
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 4/20/2020
|Indivisible: The Structural Inequalities that led to COVID-19 Crisis
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday April 20
|Time
|5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Indivisible
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom
|
For more event information: https://indivisible.zoom.us/webinar/regist...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 4:23 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network