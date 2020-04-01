Using Social Media to Build Community and Take Action
When: Monday, April 6, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)
Where: Online via Zoom
Indivisible groups have spent years working to turn online
activism into offline action, but the script is flipped in this new physical distancing reality.
Come learn, from social media experts, how to transfer our in-person community spaces to online and virtual mediums. We will share strategies that can help your Indivisible group take advantage of existing social media platforms to keep momentum going in your community.
This webinar will also be held on April 8 @ noon PT (3 PM ET)
For more event information: https://indivisible.zoom.us/webinar/regist...
