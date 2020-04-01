top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
SF Hunters Point Shipyard,The Workers, The Science, The Health Issues & The Cover-up
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 12:06 PM
Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai discusses continuing health epidemic of disease as a result of the contamination by the former Hunters Point naval shipyard. She also discusses the systemic cover-up by the Navy, CCSF and. UCSF of workers becoming contaminated. UCSF workers are members of AFSCME 3299 and CWA UPTE.
sm_sumchai_ahimsa_with_map.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The continuing epidemic of disease and illness at the San Francisco Hunters Point shipyard of residents and workers is examined in an interview with Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai of the Hunters Point Community Biomonitoring Program.

She discusses the history of the former US Naval Shipyard which was a national center of radiation testing of animals and human beings after the 2nd world war.

The highly radioactive dump site was transferred to the City and County of San Francisco for the development of condos by the Lennar corporation which is the largest homebuilder in the United States.

She also discusses the contamination of CCSF police and UCSF AFSCME 3299 workers at building sites right next to the highly radioactive contaminated area.

UCSF officials are now denying that workers at the site were sickened by the contamination in the buildings that they worked at despite the overwhelming evidence.

This interview by Steve Zeltzer of WorkWeek was done on 3/30/20
Additional media

3-19-20 WorkWeek On SF Housing and Homeless Crisis With SF Supervisorrr Dean Preston, ILWU Port Safety With ILWU Local 10 President Trent Willis & UCSF AFSCME 3299 Cancers & Cover-up
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-3-19-20-sf-housing-dean-preston-ilwu-port-safety-ucsf-afscme-3299-cancer-cluster

The Struggle for Justice At SF Hunters Point Naval Shipyard & Dr. Ahimsa Porter Sumchai
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZMm51Cm_Nao&t=48s

Courage & Murder For Profit At Hunters Point Shipyard:The Life of Tetra Tech Whistleblower Carpenter
https://www..youtube.com/watch?v=DEBmV9_qJ9k

Death and Courage At The Hunters Point Shipyard
http://sfbayview.com/2018/04/death-and-courage-at-the-hunters-point-shipyard/

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/_reLNgO5KEs
§Radioactive Waste Was Taken Off The Ships
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 12:06 PM
hunters_point_sanblasting_ship_on_bay.jpeg
The Hunters Point shipyard in San Francisco brought radioactive contaminated ships to the yard where they were sandblasted leaving the radioactive material on the bay and land.
https://youtu.be/_reLNgO5KEs
§Lennar Condos On Hunters Point Shipyard
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 12:06 PM
sm_hunters_point_shipyard_lennar-downtown-view.jpg
original image (1024x576)
The Lennar corporation has build condos on the contaminated shipyard site.
https://youtu.be/_reLNgO5KEs
§Contaminated Dirt At Hunters Point Shipyard
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 12:06 PM
sm_hunters_point_soil_piles.jpg
original image (2048x1536)
Thousands of tons of contaminated soil at the Hunters Point shipyard have been moved around the site threatening the community and workers.
https://youtu.be/_reLNgO5KEs
§Hunters Point Building 606
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 12:06 PM
sm_hunters_point_bld_606.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The UCSF Hunters Point building employed AFSCME 3299 and CWA. UPTE workers were not informed of the serious health and safety dangers.
https://youtu.be/_reLNgO5KEs
§Pelosi Feinstein Eco-Fraud Crimes
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 12:06 PM
pelosi_feinstein_eco-fraud_crimes.jpeg
Nancy Pelosi and Feinstein have been involved in covering up the fraud and illegal development at the Hunters Point shipyard.
https://youtu.be/_reLNgO5KEs
§Radioactive Contaminants Next To Housing At Hunters Point
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 12:06 PM
hunters_point_sign_housing.jpeg
Housing is right next to radioactive materials and toxins
https://youtu.be/_reLNgO5KEs
§CCSF Officials Say Hunters Point Buildings Are Safe
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 12:06 PM
dph_bld_616_ok.jpg
San Francisco City and County officials have told the workers and community that the contaminated buildings are safe.
https://youtu.be/_reLNgO5KEs
§Lennar's Condo Development On Radioactive Dump Site
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 12:06 PM
sm_lennar_hunters_point_development.jpeg
original image (960x638)
Lennar, the largest home developer in the US was involved the corrupt development of Hunters Point for condos on a radioactive dump site.
https://youtu.be/_reLNgO5KEs
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 87.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code