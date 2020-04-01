Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai discusses continuing health epidemic of disease as a result of the contamination by the former Hunters Point naval shipyard. She also discusses the systemic cover-up by the Navy, CCSF and. UCSF of workers becoming contaminated. UCSF workers are members of AFSCME 3299 and CWA UPTE.

The continuing epidemic of disease and illness at the San Francisco Hunters Point shipyard of residents and workers is examined in an interview with Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai of the Hunters Point Community Biomonitoring Program.She discusses the history of the former US Naval Shipyard which was a national center of radiation testing of animals and human beings after the 2nd world war.The highly radioactive dump site was transferred to the City and County of San Francisco for the development of condos by the Lennar corporation which is the largest homebuilder in the United States.She also discusses the contamination of CCSF police and UCSF AFSCME 3299 workers at building sites right next to the highly radioactive contaminated area.UCSF officials are now denying that workers at the site were sickened by the contamination in the buildings that they worked at despite the overwhelming evidence.This interview by Steve Zeltzer of WorkWeek was done on 3/30/20Additional media3-19-20 WorkWeek On SF Housing and Homeless Crisis With SF Supervisorrr Dean Preston, ILWU Port Safety With ILWU Local 10 President Trent Willis & UCSF AFSCME 3299 Cancers & Cover-upThe Struggle for Justice At SF Hunters Point Naval Shipyard & Dr. Ahimsa Porter SumchaiCourage & Murder For Profit At Hunters Point Shipyard:The Life of Tetra Tech Whistleblower CarpenterDeath and Courage At The Hunters Point ShipyardWorkWeekLabor Video Project