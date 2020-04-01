San Francisco, CA: Windows of Union-Busting Bakery Smashed Out by Repost

Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 10:15 AM

The following communique’ was anonymously sent to It’s Going Down which we republish below. For context, the Tartine Bakery in San Francisco has recently resisted efforts at a unionization drive by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU). The communique’ reads:

We smashed the windows of Tartine Bakery in San Francisco tonight. Gentrification, union busting and mass layoffs during the pandemic will not go without consequences. Consider yourself warned. The police can’t stop us.



Long live the rent strike!

Long live the general strike!

Open season on all capitalist targets!



some anarchists