From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action
San Francisco, CA: Windows of Union-Busting Bakery Smashed Out
The following communique’ was anonymously sent to It’s Going Down which we republish below. For context, the Tartine Bakery in San Francisco has recently resisted efforts at a unionization drive by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU). The communique’ reads:
We smashed the windows of Tartine Bakery in San Francisco tonight. Gentrification, union busting and mass layoffs during the pandemic will not go without consequences. Consider yourself warned. The police can’t stop us.
Long live the rent strike!
Long live the general strike!
Open season on all capitalist targets!
some anarchists
Long live the rent strike!
Long live the general strike!
Open season on all capitalist targets!
some anarchists
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network