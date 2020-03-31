From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Trump’s IRS makes it difficult for seniors to receive coronavirus $1,200 stimulus checks
Surprise, surprise, yesterday the IRS sent out a shocking release that states, “The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service today announced that distribution of economic impact payments will begin in the next three weeks and will be distributed automatically, with no action required for most people. However, some seniors and others who typically do not file returns will need to submit a simple tax return to receive the stimulus payment.”
By Lynda Carson - March 31, 2020
The Treasury Department and IRS claim that U.S. citizens will start receiving stimulus checks/payments (a.k.a. economic impact checks) in the next three weeks because of the passage of H.R. 748, the “Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act” or the “CARES” Act (the “Act”), that was signed into law by the impeached President Donald J. Trump.
The payments are the direct result of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package that included a $500 billion (dollar) slush fund for the wealthy super rich corporations pleading poverty as a result of the coronavirus.
Recently the major news corporations have repeatedly reported over and over again that poor senior citizens receiving Social Security payments, and persons with disabilities who are receiving SSDI or SSI payments will still receive a stimulus check of $1,200, even if they did not file any tax returns in the past few years because they are so poor.
As an example, according to ABC News, recently it reported, “Those on Social Security and SSI Disability can use their Social Security Administration data to make their claim, no tax return is needed. The U.S. Treasury Secretary expects most people to get payments within three weeks.”
According to another news site, it was reported, “Retirees who get Social Security payments will also get the money. So will recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI), a federal program for disabled or blind residents and those who have little or no income, according to the Senate Finance Committee.
In 2019, 64 million Americans received Social Security payments, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. About 8 million received SSI benefits.
Social Security recipients typically don’t file tax returns. But “as long as they received an SSA-1099 form (the Social Security benefit statement), the federal government will be able to send them a payment via the usual way they get their Social Security payment,” according to the Washington Post.”
Reportedly, the average social security benefit for seniors in the U.S. during 2020 is only $1,500 per month, which may not be enough to rent a studio apartment in Oakland, California.
In California, it’s reported that the average social security benefit is only $1,496.13, per month, and that the current average rent in Oakland is $2,935 per month, a 6th percent increase above the previous year.
Trump’s IRS Makes It Difficult For The Poor To Receive Coronavirus Stimulus Checks:
Surprise, surprise, yesterday the IRS sent out a shocking release that states, “The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service today announced that distribution of economic impact payments will begin in the next three weeks and will be distributed automatically, with no action required for most people. However, some seniors and others who typically do not file returns will need to submit a simple tax return to receive the stimulus payment.”
This means that poor senior citizens receiving Social Security payments that have not been filing tax returns, will not receive a $1,200 stimulus check unless they file a tax return. Their monthly payments are made by the Treasury Department which already knows where they live, and how much money they they should receive based on their past income.
So, what is the point of making them file a tax return, unless someone in the Trump administration decided to screw them, and make it harder on them to receive the $1,200 stimulus checks.
Indeed, in regards to all the poor seniors and persons with disabilities on SSI who just became confused by Trump’s IRS? If they need more information in regards to all the confusion going on at the moment because of the IRS, according to the IRS they need to keep checking with the IRS by clicking on this link; https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus , that in part states, “ Please do not call the IRS about this. When more specific details become available, we will update this page.”
It appears that if the poor persons receiving benefits from Social Security, SSDI, SSI or General Assistance in California do not have a computer to keep checking with the IRS website, that they may never get their $1,200 stimulus check or so-called impact payment, because someone in the Trump administration pulled a fast one on them.
With Congress on recess, it appears that no one is available to state why Trump’s IRS is making it difficult for poor social security recipients to receive their stimulus payment, even though Congress intended that they would not have to file a tax return to receive it.
Making matters worse, in 2017 it was reported that the budget for the IRS has been cut by 18 percent since 2010, resulting in a loss of around 13,000 employees.
Impeached President Donald J. Trump Claims That He Will Not Allow Oversight Of $500 Billion Slush Fund:
Additionally, when passed by Congress, the congressional bill known as H.R. 748, the “Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act” or the “CARES” Act (the “Act”) it was was required to have oversight, including a new Special Inspector General to manage audits and investigations in regards to how the money from the $500 billion slush fund would be spent.
This was also to make certain that the Trump family would not enrich itself by the CARES Act, or the $500 billion slush fund that Trump wanted to oversee, even though the impeached President Donald J. Trump is reportedly prohibited by law to even operate a nonprofit organization, and has bankrupted several casinos that he owned.
However, upon signing the bill on March 27, 2020, the impeached President Donald J. Trump, declared that his administration will continue the practice of treating the oversight provisions that he disagrees with as advisory and non-binding.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
