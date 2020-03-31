WOMEN'S MARCH PRESENTS: Disability Justice in the Time of Coronavirus
When: Apr 1, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET in US and Canada)
Where: Online webinar via Zoom (FREE, register below)
PANELISTS:
--Rebecca Cokely, Director, Disability Justice Initiative, Center for American Progress
--Mia Ives-Rublee, MSW, Disability Inclusion Consultant
--Leslie Templeton, Women’s March Disability Caucus Coordinator
--Imani Barbarin, Blogger/Communications Director
____________________________________________________________
Just one week ago, Trump announced that he’d sacrifice our elders and high-risk family members in order to protect the bank accounts of his wealthy friends.
When government and business leaders state publicly that some lives – older, disabled – are expendable, they are exposing a blatant injustice that isn’t new, but especially visible right now:
That ageism and ableism is a largely accepted, unchallenged form of discrimination in our world today.
We are here to reject the notion that anyone's life is expendable, and make sure that no one gets left behind in this crisis.
Join us for a live webinar tomorrow, April 1 at 5 PM PST/8 PM ET to discuss disability justice in the time of coronavirus.
Given the existing and increasing threat of COVID-19, we know that many women, femmes, and allies in our movement are feeling overwhelmed, isolated, and unsure of where to turn for tools and support. We feel that too!
We also know that we need to come together to understand not only the personal, but also the political implications of this moment – and how we can continue to fight for our most vulnerable, even while social distancing.
That’s why we’re excited to host our fourth COVID-19 online gathering so we can connect and continue our work to build a more just world together.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 4/ 1/2020
|Webinar: Disability Justice in the Time of Coronavirus (Women's March)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday April 01
|Time
|5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Women's March
|Location Details
|Online via zoom
|
For more event information: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/941585672...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 31st, 2020 2:10 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network