Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
Webinar: Disability Justice in the Time of Coronavirus (Women's March)
Date Wednesday April 01
Time 5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March
Location Details
Online via zoom
WOMEN'S MARCH PRESENTS: Disability Justice in the Time of Coronavirus

When: Apr 1, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET in US and Canada)

Where: Online webinar via Zoom (FREE, register below)

PANELISTS:

--Rebecca Cokely, Director, Disability Justice Initiative, Center for American Progress
--Mia Ives-Rublee, MSW, Disability Inclusion Consultant
--Leslie Templeton, Women’s March Disability Caucus Coordinator
--Imani Barbarin, Blogger/Communications Director

____________________________________________________________

Just one week ago, Trump announced that he’d sacrifice our elders and high-risk family members in order to protect the bank accounts of his wealthy friends.

When government and business leaders state publicly that some lives – older, disabled – are expendable, they are exposing a blatant injustice that isn’t new, but especially visible right now:

That ageism and ableism is a largely accepted, unchallenged form of discrimination in our world today.

We are here to reject the notion that anyone's life is expendable, and make sure that no one gets left behind in this crisis.

Join us for a live webinar tomorrow, April 1 at 5 PM PST/8 PM ET to discuss disability justice in the time of coronavirus.

Given the existing and increasing threat of COVID-19, we know that many women, femmes, and allies in our movement are feeling overwhelmed, isolated, and unsure of where to turn for tools and support. We feel that too!

We also know that we need to come together to understand not only the personal, but also the political implications of this moment – and how we can continue to fight for our most vulnerable, even while social distancing.

That’s why we’re excited to host our fourth COVID-19 online gathering so we can connect and continue our work to build a more just world together.
For more event information: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/941585672...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 31st, 2020 2:10 PM
