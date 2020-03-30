top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
COVID-19 & SF DPH SEIU 1021 Community Healthcare Centers Workers Under Attack
by Labor Video Project
Monday Mar 30th, 2020 10:03 PM
San Francisco DPH community center healthcare workers are being forced into dangerous positions without proper PPE protection that may contaminate them with COVID-19. SEIU 1021 SF DPH Community Healthcare Center Chapter VP Cheryl Thornton speaks out.
sm_sf_dph_southeast_health_center.jpeg
original image (2000x800)
San Francisco Department of Public Health community center health center front line workers are not getting protection from being contaminated by COVID-19.

SEIU 1021 SF DPH Community Health Centers VP Cheryl Thornton talks about the dangerous conditions they are being put in which. threatens them, their families and the public. They are calling on the union to buy PPE and bill the City & County of San Francisco.

She also discusses the racist practices and the use of the covid epidemic to violate union rights and also push privatization.
This interview was done by WorkWeek on. 3/30/20
SEIU 1021 Nurses at ZSFGH alleging understaffing leaves patients at risk
http://www.sfexaminer.com/nurses-sfgh-alleging-understaffing-leaves-patients-risk/

Reign Of Terror Against SF SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor Council
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMIgEJUyBXsO4ckVj3dYasw

SFGH "Zuckerberg" SEIU1021 Workers & Community Protest DPH Privatization, Racism &Workplace Bullying
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpxZcETKB6o&t=15s

SEIU 1021 Charges SF General Hospital Bosses Are Bullying & Harassing Workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UE9mfTM_uRQ&t=44s

"Zuck Off" Remove Zuckerberg's Name Say Say CA SEIU Nurses At SF General Hospital
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vErRUv9urWY&t=89s

SEIU 1021 SFGH Workers Speakout! Stop Racism, Union Busting & Privatization Of SFGH Pharmacy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CB_krfRGnjA&t=19s

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/IkwCxhGD31c
§SF DPH SEIU 1021 Community Healthcare Centers Under Attack
by Labor Video Project
Monday Mar 30th, 2020 10:03 PM
sf_dph_potrero_hill_health_center.jpeg
The City and County of San Francisco DPH Community Healthcare Center workers are demanding proper PPE and also opposing racism and privatization.
https://youtu.be/IkwCxhGD31c
§Healthcare Workers Are Not Being Protected
by Labor Video Project
Monday Mar 30th, 2020 10:03 PM
covid_workers_threatened.jpg
Healthcare workers throughout the country are not being protected with PPE to keep them, their families, patients and public safe.
https://youtu.be/IkwCxhGD31c
§Cheryl Thornton In Front of Southeast Community Healthcare Center
by Labor Video Project
Monday Mar 30th, 2020 10:03 PM
sm_thornton_cheryl_dph_se_health_center.jpg
original image (640x620)
SEIU 1021 SF DPH Community Healthcare Center SEIU 1021 Chapter VP and other workers are being forced to work with the public without proper masks and other PPE.
https://youtu.be/IkwCxhGD31c
