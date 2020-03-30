San Francisco DPH community center healthcare workers are being forced into dangerous positions without proper PPE protection that may contaminate them with COVID-19. SEIU 1021 SF DPH Community Healthcare Center Chapter VP Cheryl Thornton speaks out.

San Francisco Department of Public Health community center health center front line workers are not getting protection from being contaminated by COVID-19.SEIU 1021 SF DPH Community Health Centers VP Cheryl Thornton talks about the dangerous conditions they are being put in which. threatens them, their families and the public. They are calling on the union to buy PPE and bill the City & County of San Francisco.She also discusses the racist practices and the use of the covid epidemic to violate union rights and also push privatization.This interview was done by WorkWeek on. 3/30/20