COVID-19 AND CLIMATE: IMPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH



When: FRI, APR 3 @ 10:00 AM PT



Where: Online via livestream



What can the spread of the coronavirus teach us about the spread of climate change? Both crises have global reach, invisible perpetrators, and require aggressive, early action for containment. But while an infectious disease is acute and deeply personal, the impacts of a changing climate are systemic and vague.



Scientists point out that the coronavirus family—which includes COVID-19 and SARS—originated as an animal disease that can be passed along to humans. With increased human development encroaching into wildlife areas, should communities be preparing for more pandemics?



A conversation on climate factors shaping human health with Brian Allan, associate professor of entomology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Aaron Bernstein, interim director of the Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment at the Harvard School of Public Health.



SPEAKERS:



Brian Allan

Associate Professor, Entomology and School of Integrative Biology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign



Aaron Bernstein

Interim Director of the Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment, Harvard School of Public Health



HOST:



Greg Dalton

Founder and Host, Climate One For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 30th, 2020 7:42 PM