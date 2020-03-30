top
Livestream: COVID-19 and Climate Implications for Public Health
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday April 03
Time 10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Commonwealth Club
Location Details
Onlin via livestream
COVID-19 AND CLIMATE: IMPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH

When: FRI, APR 3 @ 10:00 AM PT

Where: Online via livestream

What can the spread of the coronavirus teach us about the spread of climate change? Both crises have global reach, invisible perpetrators, and require aggressive, early action for containment. But while an infectious disease is acute and deeply personal, the impacts of a changing climate are systemic and vague.

Scientists point out that the coronavirus family—which includes COVID-19 and SARS—originated as an animal disease that can be passed along to humans. With increased human development encroaching into wildlife areas, should communities be preparing for more pandemics?

A conversation on climate factors shaping human health with Brian Allan, associate professor of entomology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Aaron Bernstein, interim director of the Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment at the Harvard School of Public Health.

SPEAKERS:

Brian Allan
Associate Professor, Entomology and School of Integrative Biology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Aaron Bernstein
Interim Director of the Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment, Harvard School of Public Health

HOST:

Greg Dalton
Founder and Host, Climate One
amazon.jpg
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...

