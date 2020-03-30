The New York based. Constellation Brands has illegally built a $1.5 billion brewery in Mexicali, Mexico. that will steal water from the Colorado river. This will divert water from agriculture. and. the people. A. popular voted opposed. it and are demanding be stopped.

Costellation Brands based in New York has been illegally building a $1.5 billion brewery in Mexicali that will steal water from the Colorado river that is needed by agriculture and the people of Mexicali.Corrupt Francisco Vega, the former PRI governor illegally allowed the plant to be built and took payoffs from Constellation Brands for the construction violating environmental and construction rules.After mass protests, the Obradore government ordered a plebecite that was massively rejected despite the COVID-19 epidemic and payoffs by Constellation Brands to get a yes vote.Constellation Brands has also appointed the former Mexico General Motors director Ernesto M. Hernández who was involved union busting and fighting independent unions at the Silao plant in Mexico. He was appointed to be in charge of the completion of this corrupt project in Mexicali.Under the USMC, the company will have to be compensated for the shutdown of the brewery although the brazen corruption by the Vega and Constellation Brands executives has yet to be criminally prosecuted.This interview was done on 3/29/20 by WorkWeekAdditional media:Mexicans vote against plans for Corona beer to open massive $1.5billion brewery plant near the border amid confusion and fear it is connected to the coronavirus outbreakBoycott Modelo Beer!' Mexicali Resiste Fights for Water RightsMexico protesters fear US-owned brewery will drain their land dryMexican city rejects plans for giant US-owned brewery amid water shortagesWorkWeekProduction of Labor Video Project