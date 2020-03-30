top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Stop The Theft Of Our Water! Fighting Constellation Brands Brewery In Mexicali, Mexico
by Labor Video Project
Monday Mar 30th, 2020 1:19 PM
The New York based. Constellation Brands has illegally built a $1.5 billion brewery in Mexicali, Mexico. that will steal water from the Colorado river. This will divert water from agriculture. and. the people. A. popular voted opposed. it and are demanding be stopped.
mexicali_march.jpeg
Costellation Brands based in New York has been illegally building a $1.5 billion brewery in Mexicali that will steal water from the Colorado river that is needed by agriculture and the people of Mexicali.

Corrupt Francisco Vega, the former PRI governor illegally allowed the plant to be built and took payoffs from Constellation Brands for the construction violating environmental and construction rules.

After mass protests, the Obradore government ordered a plebecite that was massively rejected despite the COVID-19 epidemic and payoffs by Constellation Brands to get a yes vote.

Constellation Brands has also appointed the former Mexico General Motors director Ernesto M. Hernández who was involved union busting and fighting independent unions at the Silao plant in Mexico. He was appointed to be in charge of the completion of this corrupt project in Mexicali.

Under the USMC, the company will have to be compensated for the shutdown of the brewery although the brazen corruption by the Vega and Constellation Brands executives has yet to be criminally prosecuted.

This interview was done on 3/29/20 by WorkWeek

Additional media:
Mexicans vote against plans for Corona beer to open massive $1.5billion brewery plant near the border amid confusion and fear it is connected to the coronavirus outbreak
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8144569/Mexico-border-referendum-cancels-massive-Corona-brewery.html?ito=social-twitter_mailonline&fbclid=IwAR3l7tHHA5RtN5uoRPQB_gmj3JAQgmtpyq1YS9sEsHJUKM2aazXorDuC54M

Boycott Modelo Beer!' Mexicali Resiste Fights for Water Rights
https://www.telesurenglish.net/analysis/Mexicali-Resiste-boycotts-Constellation-Brands-Grupo-Modelo-20180213-0009.html

Mexico protesters fear US-owned brewery will drain their land dry
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/feb/04/mexico-water-brewery-mexicali-constellation-brands

Mexican city rejects plans for giant US-owned brewery amid water shortages
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/23/mexico-brewery-mexicali-constellation-brands

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio'

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueyu-uMrOw4
§Mothers Against Constellation Brands Brewery
by Labor Video Project
Monday Mar 30th, 2020 1:19 PM
sm_mexicali_mothers_against_constellation.jpg
original image (1486x898)
Mothers protested against the Constellation Brands brewery which will loot their water supply for the profits of the company.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueyu-uMrOw4
§Goons Attack anti-Constellation Brands Protesters
by Labor Video Project
Monday Mar 30th, 2020 1:19 PM
sm_constellation_thugs_attack_protesters.jpg
original image (1023x575)
Constellation Brands and the former PRI governor were physically assaulted by goons to shutdown the protests.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueyu-uMrOw4
§Illegal $1.5 Billion Brewery Built By Constellation Brands
by Labor Video Project
Monday Mar 30th, 2020 1:19 PM
mex_constellation_brewery.jpg
The tanks which will take water from the Colorado river which is needed by the people and agriculture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueyu-uMrOw4
§Former GM Mexico Director Ernesto M. Hernandez Is Now On Board Of Constellation Brands
by Labor Video Project
Monday Mar 30th, 2020 1:19 PM
constellation_gm_ernesto_m.__hernandez.jpeg
Former GM Mexico Director Ernesto M. Hernandez is now on the board of Constellation Brands. His records at GM was to attack the workers and independent unions at Silao.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueyu-uMrOw4
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 112.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code