10:00 AM - 10:00 AM





Connecting Community Session #1: Caring for Each Other & Building Community



WHEN: Thursday, April 2, 2020

--10 AM PT for West Coast Participants

--4 PM ET (1 PM PT) for East Coast Participants



WHERE: Online via Zoom



Join Emiliana Guereca, President of Women's March Foundation and a wellness expert in kicking off our digital series...Connecting Community.



Connecting Community will offer Women’s March Warriors a chance to meet together online using voice and video platforms to build our feminist community and lean on each other for help when we need it most.



We are excited to launch our first conversation this Thursday, April 2nd at 10 am (PST) and again at 1 pm (PST) for our East Coast sisters.



You'll enjoy participating in a conversation centered around "Caring for Each Other & Building Community", a topic that was selected by our Warriors . Expect to go deeper into the importance of individual wellness, taking care of others and building community during the COVID-19 pandemic.



REGISTRATION



Please register by filling out the form at the link below, including the selection of your time slot. Once registered, you will receive an email from



Please see below notes regarding the upcoming meeting:



--All participants will be placed on mute upon entry to the meeting, as we organize the group.



--For discussion purposes, you may be addressed by the name you submitted at registration. Please email



--If you have trouble joining the meeting, please contact Zoom Technical Support directly:



--If you missed the meeting and would like to request speaker contact information or receive a snapshot of the meeting, please contact WOMEN'S MARCH FOUNDATION PRESENTS:Connecting Community Session #1: Caring for Each Other & Building CommunityWHEN: Thursday, April 2, 2020--10 AM PT for West Coast Participants--4 PM ET (1 PM PT) for East Coast ParticipantsWHERE: Online via ZoomJoin Emiliana Guereca, President of Women's March Foundation and a wellness expert in kicking off our digital series...Connecting Community.Connecting Community will offer Women’s March Warriors a chance to meet together online using voice and video platforms to build our feminist community and lean on each other for help when we need it most.We are excited to launch our first conversation this Thursday, April 2nd at 10 am (PST) and again at 1 pm (PST) for our East Coast sisters.You'll enjoy participating in a conversation centered around "Caring for Each Other & Building Community", a topic that was selected by our Warriors . Expect to go deeper into the importance of individual wellness, taking care of others and building community during the COVID-19 pandemic.REGISTRATIONPlease register by filling out the form at the link below, including the selection of your time slot. Once registered, you will receive an email from info [at] womensmarchfoundation.org that will contain Zoom meeting instructions and participation link.Please see below notes regarding the upcoming meeting:--All participants will be placed on mute upon entry to the meeting, as we organize the group.--For discussion purposes, you may be addressed by the name you submitted at registration. Please email info [at] womensmarchfoundation.org if you prefer not to be named.--If you have trouble joining the meeting, please contact Zoom Technical Support directly: https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362003 --If you missed the meeting and would like to request speaker contact information or receive a snapshot of the meeting, please contact info [at] womensmarchfoundation.org For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/forms/sign-up-to...

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 30th, 2020 11:46 AM