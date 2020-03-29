EMERGENCY: There are 52,000 undocumented immigrants in detention right now across the country.

52,000 people trapped in deadly close quarters without access to medical care.

52,000 people in the exact conditions that allow COVID-19 to spread.



Right now in California, well over 6,000 immigrants are being held in ICE detention centers without adequate health and sanitation measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In partnership with a broad coalition of groups in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Sacramento, we are taking action in San Francisco to call on Governor Newsom to use his emergency powers to release all immigrants from these detention centers before COVID-19 turns them into death camps.



This is a COVID-safe, car-only rally! We will be driving to the ICE office and Civic Center Plaza to call on public officials to protect immigrants from this virus, for their own safety and for public health.



Make signs, art and banners to attach to your cars! Post to social media @CAGovernor and @GavinNewsom using the hashtags #FreeThemAll #DetentionIsDeadly and #ReleaseThemNow



Note: We are fighting to slow the spread of this disease and save lives, so please only drive with people you are already living with! For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2852498284...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 29th, 2020 11:28 PM