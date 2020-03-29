RSVP for Webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hBuj5fTqRKSpeXPRrcUOBA
Follow this Link to join on Monday 3/30:
https://zoom.us/j/706313003
Join by Phone:
(646) 558 8656
Meeting ID: 706-313-003#
Join us for a webinar sharing campaign updates, strategies and tools from organizers across the country. Our panel of speakers will discuss efforts organizing for decarceration. We hope they can help inform and inspire local organizing and a strong national movement.
FEATURING UPDATES FROM:
LOCAL CAMPAIGNS FOCUSED ON JAIL DECARCERATION
Amber Piatt, Health Impact Partners, Decarcerate Alameda County
Eunisses Hernandez, JusticeLA
MK Orsulak and Tifanei Ressl-Moyer, Decarcerate Sacramento
Kyle Neil, CUAV, No New San Francisco Jail coalition
Sharlyn Grace, Chicago Community Bond Fund
CAMPAIGNING FOCUSED ON IMPRISONMENT AND SENTENCING
Amber-Rose Howard, CURB (Californians United for a Responsible Budget)
Laura Whitehorn, RAPP (Release Aging People in Prison)
Andrea James, National Council For Incarcerated & Formerly Incarcerated Women & Girls
James Kilgore, Challenging E-Carceration
DECRIMINALIZATION, JAILS and POLICING
Critical Resistance Portland chapter, Care Not Cops Portland
MODERATOR
Lara Kiswani, Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC)
|
