Related Categories: California | East Bay | San Francisco | Police State & Prisons
View events for the week of 3/30/2020
Organizing Against Toxic Imprisonment in the Face of COVID-19
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday March 30
Time 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorCritical Resistance
Location Details
Online Event
RSVP for Webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hBuj5fTqRKSpeXPRrcUOBA

Follow this Link to join on Monday 3/30:
https://zoom.us/j/706313003

Join by Phone:
(646) 558 8656
Meeting ID: 706-313-003#

Join us for a webinar sharing campaign updates, strategies and tools from organizers across the country. Our panel of speakers will discuss efforts organizing for decarceration. We hope they can help inform and inspire local organizing and a strong national movement.

FEATURING UPDATES FROM:
LOCAL CAMPAIGNS FOCUSED ON JAIL DECARCERATION
Amber Piatt, Health Impact Partners, Decarcerate Alameda County
Eunisses Hernandez, JusticeLA
MK Orsulak and Tifanei Ressl-Moyer, Decarcerate Sacramento
Kyle Neil, CUAV, No New San Francisco Jail coalition
Sharlyn Grace, Chicago Community Bond Fund

CAMPAIGNING FOCUSED ON IMPRISONMENT AND SENTENCING
Amber-Rose Howard, CURB (Californians United for a Responsible Budget)
Laura Whitehorn, RAPP (Release Aging People in Prison)
Andrea James, National Council For Incarcerated & Formerly Incarcerated Women & Girls
James Kilgore, Challenging E-Carceration

DECRIMINALIZATION, JAILS and POLICING
Critical Resistance Portland chapter, Care Not Cops Portland

MODERATOR
Lara Kiswani, Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC)
sm_jails-are-toxic.jpg
original image (1200x900)
For more event information: https://mailchi.mp/criticalresistance/covi...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 29th, 2020 6:10 PM
§Organizing against Toxic Imprisonment in the face of Covid-19
by Critical Resistance
Sunday Mar 29th, 2020 6:10 PM
sm_organizing-against-toxic-imprisonment.jpg
original image (1197x626)
https://mailchi.mp/criticalresistance/covi...
