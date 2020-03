Follow this Link to join on Monday 3/30:

https://zoom.us/j/706313003



Join by Phone:

(646) 558 8656

Meeting ID: 706-313-003#



Join us for a webinar sharing campaign updates, strategies and tools from organizers across the country. Our panel of speakers will discuss efforts organizing for decarceration. We hope they can help inform and inspire local organizing and a strong national movement.



FEATURING UPDATES FROM:

LOCAL CAMPAIGNS FOCUSED ON JAIL DECARCERATION

Amber Piatt, Health Impact Partners, Decarcerate Alameda County

Eunisses Hernandez, JusticeLA

MK Orsulak and Tifanei Ressl-Moyer, Decarcerate Sacramento

Kyle Neil, CUAV, No New San Francisco Jail coalition

Sharlyn Grace, Chicago Community Bond Fund



CAMPAIGNING FOCUSED ON IMPRISONMENT AND SENTENCING

Amber-Rose Howard, CURB (Californians United for a Responsible Budget)

Laura Whitehorn, RAPP (Release Aging People in Prison)

Andrea James, National Council For Incarcerated & Formerly Incarcerated Women & Girls

James Kilgore, Challenging E-Carceration



DECRIMINALIZATION, JAILS and POLICING

Critical Resistance Portland chapter, Care Not Cops Portland



MODERATOR

