Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 4/ 7/2020
Livestream: The Science of Happiness during COVID-19
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday April 07
Time 12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Commonwealth Club
Location Details
Online via livestream
THE SCIENCE OF HAPPINESS DURING COVID-19

SPEAKER: Dacher Keltner
Ph.D, Founding Director, Greater Good Science Center; Professor of Psychology, University of California Berkeley; Host, "The Science of Happiness" Podcast

When: Tuesday, April 7 @ 12:00 PM PT

How: Online via livestream (FREE)

This program will be online only, and you must pre-register for a link to the program
at the link below.
_____________________________________________________________

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every facet of human life. Schools, businesses and entire industries have effectively shut down overnight, citizens have been asked to stay at home and limit social interaction as long as they can, and essential workers are risking their health every day on the frontlines of this global crisis. Negative emotions like fear, stress, anxiety and depression are inevitable and can overwhelm even the most optimistic of people. What can we do to nurture our happiness during these unprecedented times?

Dr. Dacher Keltner joins INFORUM to answer that question. Dr. Keltner is the professor behind the popular course "The Science of Happiness" at UC Berkeley and is the founding director of the Greater Good Science Center where he blends scientific research with human empathy to create a healthier society. Kelter will share stories, tips and resources to help listeners cope with issues like talking to your children about COVID-19, finding connection while social distancing, managing financial stress and much more. We will learn not only how to survive during this time of unrest, but how, together, we can thrive in it.

PLEASE DONATE: This is a free program, but please consider supporting the
Commonwealth Club during these uncertain times by making a donation at registration
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 28th, 2020 5:31 PM
