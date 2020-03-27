top
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services | LGBTI / Queer
View events for the week of 4/ 3/2020
Livestream: COVID-19 and the LGBTQI Community
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday April 03
Time 12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorThe Commonwealth Club
Location Details
Online via livestream
LIVESTREAM EVENT: COVID-19 AND THE LGBTQI COMMUNITY

When: Friday, April 3, 2020 @ 12:00 PM PT

Where: Online via livestream (FREE, register below)

The vulnerability of certain populations to the coronavirus COVID-19 has been well publicized—everyone knows seniors and people with asthma, diabetes and certain other conditions are in the most danger from the virus. But less well-known is the virus' impact on LGBTQI communities.

Join us for a discussion with experts about how this virulent disease impacts this community, and submit your questions for our speakers on our YouTube livestream.

PANEL

Sean Cahill
Ph.D., Director of Health Policy Research, Fenway Institute; Affiliate Associate Clinical Professor of Health Sciences, Northeastern University; Adjunct Associate Professor of the Practice in Health Law, Policy and Management, Boston University School of Public Health; Author, "Coronavirus, COVID-19, and Considerations for People Living with HIV and LGBTQIA+ People," Fenway Institute, March 2020

Roger Doughty
President, Horizons Foundation

Kenneth Mayer
M.D., Medical Research Director and Co-Chair, The Fenway Institute; Professor of Medicine, Harvard School of Public Health; Director of HIV Prevention Research and Attending Physician, Beth Israel Lahey Health; Adjunct Professor of Medicine and Community Health, Brown University

Scott Nass
M.D., M.P.A., F.A.A.F.P., A.A.H.I.V.S., Program Director, Eisenhower Family Medicine Residency, Rancho Mirage, California; President, GLMA: Health Professionals Advancing LGBTQ Healthy Equality; Senior Atlantic Fellow for Health Equity

CO-HOSTS

Michelle Meow
Producer and Host, "The Michelle Meow Show," KBCW TV and TuneIn; Member, Commonwealth Club Board of Governors

John Zipperer
Producer and Host, Week to Week Political Roundtable; Vice President of Media & Editorial, The Commonwealth Club

PLEASE DONATE: This is a free program, but please consider supporting the
Commonwealth Club during these uncertain times by making a donation at registration
sm_lgbtqi_covid19.jpg
original image (1440x510)
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...

Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 27th, 2020 2:42 PM
