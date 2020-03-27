LIVESTREAM EVENT: COVID-19 AND THE LGBTQI COMMUNITY



When: Friday, April 3, 2020 @ 12:00 PM PT



Where: Online via livestream (FREE, register below)



The vulnerability of certain populations to the coronavirus COVID-19 has been well publicized—everyone knows seniors and people with asthma, diabetes and certain other conditions are in the most danger from the virus. But less well-known is the virus' impact on LGBTQI communities.



Join us for a discussion with experts about how this virulent disease impacts this community, and submit your questions for our speakers on our YouTube livestream.



PANEL



Sean Cahill

Ph.D., Director of Health Policy Research, Fenway Institute; Affiliate Associate Clinical Professor of Health Sciences, Northeastern University; Adjunct Associate Professor of the Practice in Health Law, Policy and Management, Boston University School of Public Health; Author, "Coronavirus, COVID-19, and Considerations for People Living with HIV and LGBTQIA+ People," Fenway Institute, March 2020



Roger Doughty

President, Horizons Foundation



Kenneth Mayer

M.D., Medical Research Director and Co-Chair, The Fenway Institute; Professor of Medicine, Harvard School of Public Health; Director of HIV Prevention Research and Attending Physician, Beth Israel Lahey Health; Adjunct Professor of Medicine and Community Health, Brown University



Scott Nass

M.D., M.P.A., F.A.A.F.P., A.A.H.I.V.S., Program Director, Eisenhower Family Medicine Residency, Rancho Mirage, California; President, GLMA: Health Professionals Advancing LGBTQ Healthy Equality; Senior Atlantic Fellow for Health Equity



CO-HOSTS



Michelle Meow

Producer and Host, "The Michelle Meow Show," KBCW TV and TuneIn; Member, Commonwealth Club Board of Governors



John Zipperer

Producer and Host, Week to Week Political Roundtable; Vice President of Media & Editorial, The Commonwealth Club



Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 27th, 2020 2:42 PM